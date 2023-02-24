Fletcher Has ‘Seen All the Shipping’ of Her Friendship With Kelsea Ballerini

Pop artist Fletcher and country singer Kelsea Ballerini recently released a song called “Better Version,” which Fletcher originally released as a solo track on her 2022 album Girl of My Dreams. With Fletcher and Ballerini showcasing their friendship on social media, some fans began to hope that the two might be in a romantic relationship. In an interview with People Magazine, Fletcher admitted that she has “seen all of the shipping” posts about her friendship with Ballerini.

(L-R) Fletcher and Kelsea Ballerini | Burak Cingi/Redferns; Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Fletcher knows fans ship her and Kelsea Ballerini

Fletcher and Ballerini released a music video for “Better Version” on Jan. 6. After collaborating on the song, Fletcher and Ballerini started posting on social media about hanging out frequently in addition to promoting the song and music video.

The two singers also notably attended Taylor Swift’s Grammy Awards after-party together. Fletcher is a member of the LGBTQ community, and Ballerini is rumored to be in a relationship with actor Chase Stokes.

In an interview with People Magazine, Fletcher shared that she knows some fans want her friendship with Ballerini to be romantic.

“Oh, I’ve seen all the shipping,” Fletcher said. “I think Kelsea and I have always just said that when special people come into your life at times during your healing process, people can make whatever they want out of a dynamic. We’ve seen all the comments, and it’s a funny thing.”

How Fletcher and Kelsea Ballerini became friends

Speaking with People Magazine, Fletcher revealed how she and Ballerini first met and became friends.

“She came to one of my shows on tour this year in March. And we just very much hit it off, and [we] went on vacation and hang out. We’re just real-life friends. She’s somebody that if I’m having a panic attack about something, we’re actually humans that can pick up the phone and call each other,” said the singer.

She continued, “That’s just really special to have somebody else be like, ‘Hey, are you feeling these things? I’m feeling these things,’ and to lean on each other in those ways is super beautiful. Kelsea’s the best.”

The two collaborated on ‘Better Version’ together

In September 2022, Fletcher released her first studio album Girl of My Dreams. In the interview with People Magazine, Fletcher shared that her sexuality has helped shape her music.

“Being queer has definitely been something that’s been a really big piece of my journey, and my childhood, and my self-discovery, and who I’ve developed into as a person, which has wildly informed my art,” she said.

The solo version of “Better Version” is on the original version of Girl of My Dreams, while the feature with Ballerini is part of the deluxe edition. In the music video for “Better Version,” Fletcher and Ballerini are in two separate relationships and start to fall out of love with their partners.

“Do you think of me when you f*** her?/ Do you use the moves, the ones we learned?/ It’s always the next person/ That gets the better version/ ‘Cause baby, I loved you at your worst/ And I fixed your heart, but mine still hurts/ And now some other person/ Is gonna get the better version of you/ Of you,” the two sing in the song’s chorus.

In addition to collaborating with Fletcher, Ballerini released a new EP of her own on Feb. 14 called Rolling Up the Welcome Mat.