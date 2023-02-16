Kelsea Ballerini Gets Vulnerable About Her Divorce From Morgan Evans in ‘Rolling Up the Welcome Mat’

It has only been a few days, and country artist Kelsea Ballerini has received acclaim for her vulnerable new EP Rolling Up the Welcome Mat. Alongside the EP’s release, Ballerini also shared a corresponding short film of the same name. With the EP and short film, Ballerini shares her emotions over her divorce from Australian country singer Morgan Evans.

‘Rolling Up the Welcome Mat’ is about Kelsea Ballerini’s divorce

Ballerini and Evans married in 2017, and they announced their separation in August 2022. Their divorce was finalized a few months later.

On Feb. 14, Ballerini released Rolling Up the Welcome Mat. The EP consists of six songs, and the corresponding short film is just over 20 minutes long.

According to People Magazine, Ballerini released a statement about the EP’s subject matter.

“When I listen to SUBJECT TO CHANGE, I hear a lot of self-reflection and turmoil. This is the deep dive into that turmoil. I was writing by myself for most of the project, and it was nice to trust myself again,” Ballerini said in the statement. “The only way I’ve been able to handle my life since I was 12 was to write about it. Ironically, I started writing music because my parents got divorced; that was my therapy.”

She continued, “These are six songs I wish I had last year. It’s about the complexities of the feelings you go through during a massive shift at a young age. Rolling Up the Welcome Mat was how I processed everything. It’s the way I got my feelings out of my body and heart and put them to music — which is the purest way I could’ve handled it.”

here’s my healing journey. here’s my heart. here’s my truth. i’ve never been this open, i’ve never been this bold, and i’ve never been this proud of my art. so with love and respect, i’m rolling up the welcome mat. six song story and short film out now. happy valentine’s day. ❤️‍? pic.twitter.com/gmnSeAHCjA — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) February 14, 2023

‘Rolling Up the Welcome Mat’ has six songs

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat details the demise of Ballerini’s relationship across six songs. The complete tracklist can be viewed below.

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat tracklist:

“Mountain with a View” “Just Married” “Penthouse” “Interlude” “Blindsided” “Leave Me Again”

Ballerini has a writing credit on each song, and she is the sole songwriter on “Mountain with a View,” “Just Married,” and “Leave Me Again.”

In addition to releasing the short film Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (A Short Film), Ballerini also released a video of each song from the short film as an individual chapter.

rolling up the welcome mat. chapter six: leave me again. out now. the end. ❤️‍? https://t.co/2XREpuMqCN pic.twitter.com/SsND721Gwx — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) February 15, 2023

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans divorced in 2022

On Aug. 29, 2022, Ballerini shared a statement about her divorce on her Instagram story.

“Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce,” Ballerini wrote in the statement.

The singer continued, “This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here…but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons.”

Since her divorce, Ballerini is rumored to be in a relationship with actor Chase Stokes.