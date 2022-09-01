Former ‘Married at First Sight’ Expert Jessica Griffin Found Love With One of the Show’s Cast Members

Love works in mysterious ways. Just ask former Married at First Sight expert Jessica Griffin, who ended up in a relationship with one of the show’s participants after he divorced the woman she’d helped match him with.

Dr. Jessica Griffin is engaged to former ‘Married at First Sight’ cast member Jon Francetic

Griffin joined the Lifetime reality show as an expert in season 6. That’s where she met Jon Francetic, who ended up getting married at first sight to Molly Duff. Unfortunately, Francetic and Duff’s marriage was a trainwreck. Duff admitted she wasn’t sexually attracted to her husband and often berated her partner. The pair split on Decision Day, with Francetic alleging that his wife was emotionally abusive.

That’s when things got complicated. Several months after Duff and Francetic went their separate ways, he and Griffin went public with their relationship. That was in 2018, and the two have been together ever since, with Francetic proposing in 2019.

The former ‘MAFS’ expert recently shared an update on her marriage plans

Griffin – who is an associate professor of psychiatry and pediatrics at UMass Chan Medical School – and Francetic have been engaged for several years. But they haven’t officially tied the knot. However, a wedding is on the horizon, she recently shared on Instagram.

In late July, Griffin shared some photos of a trip she and Francetic took to Maine. One of her followers wanted to know if the pair had said “I do.” Her answer? Sort of.

“Well… ish…,” she replied. “We had a ceremony conducted by my kids last year after [the] wedding [was] postponed 2x but the official ceremony is this October.”

The pair’s relationship is one of the most controversial in ‘Married at First Sight’ history

While Griffin and Francetic seem to have found their happily ever after, their relationship remains one of the most controversial in Married at First Sight history. Some viewers were thrilled that he ended up in a healthy relationship after his eight-week marriage to Duff. But others couldn’t help but side-eye the way they got together. Critics felt it was sketchy that the pair got together after she’d counseled him and his previous wife.

Griffin left the show after season 8 and was replaced by Dr. Viviana Coles.

“Working on these shows was challenging, intellectually stimulating, and a lot of fun – until it wasn’t,” she wrote in a June 2019 Instagram post announcing her departure.

She stressed that she wasn’t asked to leave Married at First Sight because of her relationship with a former cast member.

“Ironically, in the course of helping people find love, I met my future husband (albeit, so we’re clear, there was nothing remotely between us until we reconnected, platonically, 8 months after we finished filming,” she wrote. “I went immediately to the production company & offered to step down. Instead, I was put on 3 subsequent cycles of shows/spinoffs).”

“Life works in extraordinary ways,” she added. “For many different reasons which I’m not at liberty to discuss, it’s time for me to go in another direction in endeavors that allow me to use the breadth of my credentials and the depth of my heart. “

