Former Royal Butler Says He Can’t Forgive Prince Harry After Book Claim: ‘Stop It, Harry’

Princess Diana’s former butler reacted to Prince Harry’s claim about him in the new memoir Spare. Harry wrote that Paul Burrell used Diana’s tragedy for financial gain when he published a book about her.

Prince Harry | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Princess Diana’s butler said he can’t forgive Prince Harry for book claim

During an interview with Dan Wootton on GB News, Burrell shared how hurt he was that Harry wrote about him in his memoir. In addition to claims that Camilla leaked stories to the media to improve her image and that Prince William attacked him, Harry said that Burrell used Diana’s death to make money.

“I loved his mother very much and I’m devoted to her memory,” Burrell said. “And devoted to the memory of our late queen. Harry knows that, Harry knows me. He’s grown up with me.”

He continued, “If he had something to say to me, why couldn’t he have called me and told me that he wasn’t happy with me? Why did he have to put it in a book? I just don’t understand his tactics.”

Burrell added, “I know how he feels. I know because I was there. But this public humiliation of his family is not the answer.”

Having been around the duke when he was a child, Burrell said he understands how Harry felt like the “spare” over the years but said he can’t forgive him.

“I do sympathize with Harry, I do know what happened to him. I saw it happen myself but I cannot forgive him for what he’s doing right now,” he said. “So stop it, Harry. Stop it.”

Harry said his mother ‘would be sad’ about his fractured relationship with Prince William

Prince Harry admitted during a recent Good Morning America interview that Diana “would be sad” about how his relationship with William has deteriorated.

However, he believes she would understand the situation too. “I think she would be looking at it long term to know that there are certain things that we need to go through to be able to heal the relationship,” Harry explained.

Butler says Diana would be ‘devastated’ about Harry’s claims

Burrell shared his insight about Diana’s possible reaction to Harry’s claims since he knew her so well. “She would be devastated. Harry is wrong,” he said. “Harry is viewing this through the eyes of an 11-year-old boy whose heart broke when his mother died.”

Burrell continued, “I lived with his mother in her adult years. I can tell you what she would think and feel now. She would say, ‘Harry be quiet because you’ve done enough damage. Your job was to support your brother on his way to be king and to be there for him.'”

According to the former butler, Diana wanted Harry to support his brother in life. “That’s what Diana thought. She thought that Harry would always be there for William, would help him in his role,” Burress explained.

“And that’s not going to be the case, because I can’t see this rift mending anytime soon,” he added. “I don’t think it will ever really mend because there’s been too much said and once things have been said they can’t be unsaid.”