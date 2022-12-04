Former Royal Pastry Chef Reveals the Sweet Treat Prince William and Prince Harry Once Preferred With Afternoon Tea

According to a pastry chef who once worked at Windsor Castle, Prince William and Prince Harry used to take the same treats with their afternoon tea. She worked around them for a year and learned a few of their preferences when they were younger. And she also revealed a little about their relationship, at least what they were like around palace staff.

Prince William and Prince Harry | Toby Melville/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Former royal chef shares what Prince William and Prince Harry were like

Not everyone can say they know the preferences of William and Harry, but individuals who complete the rigorous process of obtaining a job at a palace might be able to.

Fiona Burton, a former royal patisserie chef, shared on behalf of Slingo that she worked at Windsor Castle for a year when she was 20, long before Harry met Meghan Markle and ultimately resigned from royal duties.

After landing the job, Burton encountered William and Harry but described their interactions as somewhat formal. “It was not as if they were messing or joking around because they were still adults. I always got the sense they don’t have that like I was with my brother where we would be fooling around.”

Burton added, “They’re not brought up in that type of environment.”

“They’re a similar age to me. I think they’re about the same age,” she went on. “I’m 42, so they’re a couple [of] years younger,” she explained, sharing, “We would call them the kids.”

William and Prince Harry liked chewy cookies with afternoon tea, according to a former royal chef

Prince William and Prince Harry | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Burton said William and Harry “were really pleasant and liked coming into the pastry kitchen” at historic Windsor Castle, adding that “many people do with it being sweets.”

“That’s where I developed one of my recipes, which is the chewy cookies, which was for them for their afternoon teas,” she shared, adding she’s “developed it even further [since] moving on from there.”

As for other preferences, Burton disclosed, “They liked all sorts of biscuits, cookies, and chocolate — nothing unusual or different. We knew they were in residence when we would make more of the cookie and biscuit styles.”

Former royal chef dishes on King Charles’ taste for ‘classic things’ and Queen Elizabeth’s preference for tarts

Queen Elizabeth II | Sharon Smith-Pool/Getty Images

Aside from William and Harry, Burton shared the preferences of a few other royal family members. For instance, King Charles liked “classic things like cream teas, tarts, and fruits” during her employment. And she even had the chance to prepare food for the Queen Mother and her daughter, Queen Elizabeth II.

“The queen’s mother liked her scones, which is why I always had to do scones in the morning. Sometimes she requested some without fruit or with,” Burton disclosed. “[Queen Elizabeth] liked tarts and anything with a pastry base. I used to make quite a lot of biscuits, which is where the cookies came in for the younger children.”

“There were always desserts, which were mainly old-fashioned. We weren’t mixing flavours [sic] like we were now,” she explained. “And the fruit — they loved their fruit. It was the most beautiful fruit. I have never seen anything like it in my life. There was always lots of fresh fruit.”

