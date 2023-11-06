James Burrows shared his feelings regarding the death of one-sixth of the 'Friends' cast, Matthew Perry.

Friends director James Burrows has spoken out regarding Matthew Perry’s death. He said he contacted some of Perry’s former castmates after his passing. Burrows claims they are “destroyed” and says for the Friends cast, it is “like a brother dying.”

James Burrows, who directed some of the most memorable episodes in Friends history, spoke out days after Matthew Perry died at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28, 2023, at 54. He shared his reflections on Matthew Perry to Today.

“I had texted the girls the day we found out,” Burrows said of Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston. “They were destroyed. It’s a brother dying.”

“I had to have a couple of days to just let it soak in,” Burrows told Today after Perry’s death. “He was part of a family, and he was the first one to not be part of that family anymore.”

‘Friends’ director James Burrows called Matthew Perry both ‘awkward’ and ‘inventive’

Friends director James Burrows praised the late Matthew Perry to Today. The director said that the actor found a way to make his character, Chandler Bing, one of the most beloved in series television by using his awkwardness sprinkled with a lot of inventiveness.

“He was incredibly inventive,” Burrows said of Perry. “[Matthew] was inventive with how he did a line.”

The reason Perry was so successful in bringing Chandler to life was that the character shared similar characteristics to the actor. This combination was essential to the character becoming one of Friends’ most beloved.

“He [Matthew] was really funny,” Burrows said. “And was a little awkward, too.”

Burrows continued, “Chandler was awkward. And Matthew was awkward. So, it was a perfect, perfect meld.”

Which episodes of ‘Friends’ did James Burrows direct?

Ironically, James Burrows directed some of Friends’ most iconic episodes. In total, Burrows helmed 15 installments throughout the series’ 10 seasons on NBC.

Burrows directed 11 episodes of the show its first season, plus a handful later. Some of the episodes he led were the series’ most memorable.

These include the series pilot, “The One With the Sonogram at the End,” “The One With the Thumb,” “The One With George Stephanopoulos,” and “The One With the Blackout.”

He also directed “The One Where Nana Dies, Twice,” “The One Where Underdog Gets Away,” and “The One With Mrs. Bing” among some of his more memorable installments.

However, two of his most infamous episodes were “The One Where Ross and Rachel Take a Break” and “The One With the Prom Video.” The latter was the last episode Burrows directed for Friends.

In “The One Where Ross and Rachel Take a Break,” Ross and Rachel argue after she believes he’s not giving her enough breathing room in their relationship. She infamously tells him she can’t handle it anymore, stating they need to “take a break … a break from us”. He later cheats on her with copy-store employee Chloe.

“The One With the Prom Video” features the pals watching an old video of Rachel and Monica getting ready for their high-school prom. It features a lovesick Ross trying to make Rachel feel better by offering to take her to prom after her date stood her up.

The video ends with Ross looking disappointed and discouraged after Rachel’s date arrives to escort her to the event. Rachel, touched by Ross’ gesture, gets up and passionately kisses him, forgiving him for cheating with Chloe.

All ten seasons of Friends are available to stream on HBO Max.