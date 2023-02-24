‘General Hospital’ Actor Evan Hofer Often Runs Lines With His Mom

Dex Heller, played by Evan Hofer, is a relatively new character on the long-running soap General Hospital. Dex arrived in Port Charles in May 2022 and was seen sporadically at first but was bumped up to contract status in September 2022. Since then, his storyline has gotten much more complex, and his character is developing into somewhat of a mystery.

Evan Hofer as Dex Heller in ‘General Hospital’ | Christine Bartolucci/ABC via Getty Images

We have yet to see what Dex Heller’s backstory really is.

Who is Dex Heller on ‘General Hospital’?

We were introduced to Dex as a veteran who worked as the interim manager at Volonino’s Gym but soon begins working for Port Charles resident mobster, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard).

Sonny starts to trust his new hire, but Dex is actually working behind the scenes for Sonny’s son, Michael Corinthos. Michael is trying to take his father down and sends Dex to spy on his dad’s organization.

Josslyn Jacks meets Dex, and the two have an instant attraction. Although he knows he should stay away from Sonny’s stepdaughter and Michael’s half-sister, the two are drawn together. They are trying to hide their relationship, but Joss broke up with her longtime boyfriend, Cameron Webber, to be with Sonny’s new right-hand man.

In his short time on GH, Heller has gone from saving lives to being hung from a meat hook! The character is bound to get into more trouble once he is found out, not only about his relationship with Josslyn but also about working with Michael. Plus, there may be some mystery about who Dex really is.

Evan Hofer runs lines over the phone with his mom

All evidence points to a great relationship between Hofer and his mom. The actor sat down with Soap Opera Digest to answer “Evan Hofer’s Favorite Things.” When asked his favorite place to run lines, his response was, “At my dining room table, on the phone with my mom, who runs them with me.”

He also mentioned his mom when he was asked about his favorite item in his wardrobe, “That’s really hard because my wardrobe is ever-expanding. But my favorite item right now? My John Varvatos boots. [Sheepishly] My mom bought them for me.”

“Cookies from my mom” was his response when asked about his favorite sweet treat. Another family-oriented answer was his favorite appliance, “My KitchenAid Stand Mixer. It was my grandmother’s,” he responded.

Evan Hofer’s acting career

When he was a kid, Hofer did not dream of being an actor. He wanted to be an NBA player, but that didn’t quite work out. When his family moved from Kansas to L.A. for his sister’s singing and songwriting career, he tried acting.

When he was 15, Hofer got a recurring role in the Disney XD series KICKIN’ IT, according to IMDb. After two years in college at Loyola Marymount, he realized that he wanted to be an actor full-time. He got his first dramatic role in the 2018 film, Run the Race.

His next big role was Dex on GH. So far, he loves the role. “As time has gone on, I think I’ve really settled into the character and gotten to put my own spin on things,” he told Soap Opera Digest. “It has been so much fun getting to spend an extended period of time on my character, and I’m excited to see where he goes.”