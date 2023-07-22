Despite keeping a 'very careful eye' on Prince George, Prince William treats him and Princess Charlotte 'as equals,' an expert says.

Despite heading for the throne, Prince George isn’t treated any differently by Prince William. According to a body language expert, the Prince of Wales treats his oldest son and daughter, Princess Charlotte, the same. (Prince Louis is a different story.)

Prince William’s careful to treat George and Charlotte ‘as equals’

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, and Prince George | Samir Hussein/WireImage

George, who turned 10 on July 22, may share a special bond with William because he’s his father’s heir. However, body language expert Judi James told Express George and Charlotte appear to be treated identically by William.

“William might have tended to keep a very careful eye on George, his eventual heir,” James said, noting the 41-year-old “mentors” his oldest “for the role.”

Additionally, George is “increasingly being shown as someone to share the joys of sports like football with.”

Sports aside, William, James noted, “has always been quite scrupulous in treating George and Charlotte as equals,” before referring to a 2021 appearance.

In June 2021, William made a surprise stop at the Sandringham half marathon. With them were George and Charlotte. Simply by including his two oldest children, William hinted at treating them equally, James said.

Charlotte’s gesture in family photos also hinted at William’s ‘even-handed parenting’

Prince George, Prince William, and Princess Charlotte | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Charlotte’s body language in 2020 photos alongside William, George, and Louis marking Father’s Day and the Prince of Wales’s 38th birthday, suggested she’s treated not unlike her older brother.

The now-8-year-old put her arms around William in the same way George and Louis have been known to do. Per James, the gesture indicated they share a similar relationship.

“It was Charlotte with her arms linked round his neck as they posed on a swing,” the expert said. Calling the gesture “similar to one used by both George and Louis on their dad,” James shared that it “again seemed to illustrate William’s even-handed parenting.”

Taken by Kate Middleton at Anmer Hall, one photo showed George, Charlotte, and Louis climbing on top of William in the grass. Another, as James noted, showed the three young royals smiling as they sat on a swing with their father.

Prince William called parenthood ‘one of the most amazing moments of life, but it’s also one of the scariest’

William opened up about being a parent to George, Charlotte, and Louis in the 2020 documentary, Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health.

“Having children is the biggest life-changing moment, it really is,” he told Marvin Sordell, a former professional soccer player (via Town & Country). “I think when you’ve been through something traumatic in life, and that is, like you say, you’re dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger, the emotions come back, in leaps and bounds.”

William continued, saying he and the Princess of Wales “learn” as they go. “Me and Catherine particularly, we support each other. And we go through those moments together, and we kind of evolve and learn together,” he said. “I can completely relate to what you’re saying about children coming along. It’s one of the most amazing moments of life, but it’s also one of the scariest.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.