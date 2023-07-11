Prince Louis, the youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, certainly seems to get away with more than his siblings do.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, share three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The couple’s oldest child, George, is set to follow his father in line for the throne. But it turns out William and Kate’s parenting techniques might not be so different from average parents in that they seem to spoil their youngest just a bit more.

William and Kate welcomed Prince Louis in 2018 — five years after George and three years after Charlotte — making him the baby of the family. As a result, William and Kate seem to let him get away with just a bit more than his older siblings.

Prince Louis in 2022 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton treat Prince Louis differently than his siblings

After William and Kate welcomed Charlotte back in 2015, the public couldn’t help but wonder whether the two would have a third baby. William and Kate waited a bit longer between their second and third, possibly due to Kate’s difficult battle with extreme morning sickness during her first two pregnancies. However, about three years after Charlotte was born, William and Kate welcomed their youngest child, Prince Louis, in 2018.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have started taking their three children on more royal appearances. George turns 10 in 2023, meaning he is growing into a young boy who is capable of small introductions to royal engagements. Charlotte is eight, so she spends less time in the public, and Louis spends even less as a five year old. However, Louis tends to get away with a lot more in the public eye. He is known for being hilariously open about his dislike of certain things, such as the loud jets during Trooping the Colour.

A source close to the royal family told Ok! Magazine that Louis William and Kate are more lenient with Louis and let him get away with more than the other two children. “William and Kate are easier on Louis because he’s the baby of the family,” the source said. “They don’t want to break his little spirit.” The source continued by saying the young prince can be a “handful” and that “William and Kate do their best to teach him how to behave, but understand these events are tiresome for a youngster.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton tread lightly around bringing Louis to events

At the end of the day, Louis is a small child, and he’s not fully ready to be submersed in royal life. William and Kate have worked hard to give the three Wales children the most normal life possible; by the time George was about seven, the prince and princess had not even yet told their oldest son that he would someday rule the United Kingdom. It’s unclear if George knows by now, but Louis is still so young that he hardly makes appearances with the family.

William and Kate have been spotted doing their best to tame the little boy, who often covers his ears at loud noises or makes silly faces at things he doesn’t like. Charlotte has been seen kindly reprimanding her brother as well, helping him to navigate royal life as she tries to figure it out for herself.