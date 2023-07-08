Prince William and Kate Middleton might be the faces of Kensington Palace, but they certainly can't do it all themselves. How many royal staff members does the couple have?

To the public, there are few major faces of the royal family: King Charles III and Queen Camilla, followed by Prince William and Kate Middleton (Catherine, Princess of Wales). Of course, there are others who are well-known, too, such as Princess Anne and Prince Edward, but these famous royals aren’t actually the ones who keep the royal family in good working form day-to-day. It’s the staff behind the faces — the ones who handle everything from communication to fashion to creating the royal engagement schedule.

But how many people does it really take to keep the royal family functioning? A new Sovereign Grant Report reveals just how many staff Prince William and Kate Middleton, the future king and queen consort, actually have.

Prince William and Kate Middleton on their wedding day in 2011 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton have 50 staff members at Kensington Palace

The Prince and Princess of Wales earned their new royal titles back in September 2022 after Queen Elizabeth’s death. When King Charles III and Queen Camilla stepped into their respective roles, William and Kate moved up in line for the throne. The couple’s affairs are run through Kensington Palace, which differs from Charles and the late Queen Elizabeth’s royal lives; they communicate through Buckingham Palace.

In a recent annual Sovereign Grant Report, some details about William and Kate’s staff were revealed. It takes 50 full-time staff members to run the couple’s lives. According to Express, the staff break down to 64% female and 36% male. The outlet also reported that the 50 staff members are all-encompassing; it doesn’t just include those who work for William and Kate but also the housekeepers and gardeners of Kensington Palace, too. Kate’s stylist and hair stylist are included in the count, too. However, none of the couple’s housekeepers, cooks, etc. actually live with them; William and Kate moved their children to Adelaide Cottage, a much smaller, four-bedroom home, last year.

Prince William and Kate Middleton with their three children in 2022 | Jonathan Brady/Pool/Getty Images

What do royal staff members do?

William and Kate’s staff have a plethora of jobs like cooking and cleaning, but they are also responsible for keeping the couple in order. There is someone to approve and set up all of the couple’s royal engagements, and their communications team is arguably the most important team within the royal family. The couple’s communications team helps put together any statements made from the Wales family, including comments regarding potential scandals or tragic events.

Plus, William and Kate have plenty of security — something that is an absolute must for a working royal. It’s unclear if the couple’s security team was looped into the Kensington Palace staff count. And as the couple’s kids get older, they will start needing their own security, too (they might even already have it since they all attend school without their parents each day). Once William and Kate become king and queen, the two will more than likely increase their staff count due to needing even more security and having greater importance than anyone else in the royal family. For now, though, the royals are paying salaries on, at minimum, a whopping 50 employees yearly.