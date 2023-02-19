Anna Kendrick once starred in the popular Twilight franchise alongside the likes of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

But when working with George Clooney, the Oscar-winner couldn’t help tease her about the vampire series.

Anna Kendrick once didn’t have a high opinion of her ‘Twilight’ role

Kendrick had a small role over the course of the Twilight movies as Jessica Stanley. As Jessica, she played a high school classmate of Kristen Stewart’s Bella Swan. But her Twilight character wasn’t someone Kendrick was very fond of. So much so she considered Jessica an idiot. This once led to Kendrick improvising an out-of-character line for her role.

“Jessica in Twilight is an idiot, but some of the dialogue they give me is clever. One of the things I improvised in New Moon was about zombie films being self-referential; a girl like that wouldn’t say things like that, but it makes sense because it’s more interesting,” Kendrick once said in an interview with AV Club.

The producers behind Twilight enjoyed Kendrick’s out-of-character speech so much, they were disappointed when she didn’t improvise again in another Twilight film.

“After we finished filming this scene, the producers were like ‘Oh, I thought you were going to do that thing you do’, because in New Moon, I’m like rambling as we’re exiting a movie theater and I end up going on this tangent about zombie movies and stuff that wasn’t scripted,” Kendrick said in an interview with Cinemablend. “They kept it all in and then they gave me this speech and they were like, I thought you were just going to do whatever with it, but I thought that because it was like a speech speech that I should just stick to the script.”

George Clooney once gave Anna Kendrick a hard time about 'Twilight'

While doing Twilight, Kendrick found herself starring in the critically acclaimed feature Up in the Air. The movie was about a corporate downsizer played by Clooney and his young new co-worker played by Kendrick. In the middle of filming the project, Clooney would sometimes poke fun at Kendrick’s Twilight duties.

“George gave me such a hard time about shooting Twilight,” she once said in an interview on The Ellen Show. “Whenever I came back, it was like, ‘Oh, sorry, this isn’t the Twilight set. You’re not working with Mr. Handsome.’ He called Rob ‘Mr. Handsome.'”

Pattinson and Clooney would then end up teasing each other using their co-star.

“So, one of the times I went up to Vancouver, I got Rob, who was on the cover of GQ, to sign a cover of GQ, ‘To George, best of luck, hang in there. Love, Rob.’ And I gave it to George. And George signed his Esquire back to him. ‘Dear Rob, thanks for all the inspiration, I’m a huge fan. Love, George. Two-time sexiest man alive,'” she recalled.

Anna Kendrick compared Robert Pattinson’s and Kristen Stewart’s ‘Twilight’ lives to a prison

Kendrick didn’t have to endure the overwhelming amount of attention that Stewart and Pattinson were subjected to. It was an outcome that Kendrick was more than happy with, especially after watching what that kind of fame did to the others.

“I feel really, really, genuinely fortunate not to have to deal with that right now,” she once said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “It’s like a prison. It’s a really nice prison, but so what? You still can’t leave your home. I feel happy that that’s not my reality right now.”