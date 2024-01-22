Rory Gilmore might be raising a son right now, instead of a daughter. Creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino insists there was room for boys in the 'Gilmore GIrls' universe.

Gilmore Girls fans appear no closer to season two of the Netflix revival than a year ago. Just like in years past, the actors are talking about a second revival, and Amy Sherman-Palladino is happy to entertain chatter about it. Still, as we move further into 2024, there has yet to be an announcement. Regardless, we can’t help but wonder what a second revival would look like. While fans largely assume Rory Gilmore would have given birth to a baby girl following the end of the revival, that assumption might be wrong. Amy Sherman-Palladino insists there is room for boys in the Gilmore Girls universe.

‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ ended with Rory Gilmore revealing her pregnancy

When Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life ended, Rory Gilmore’s life was completely unsettled. That’s the way Amy Sherman-Palladino intended it. She left loose ends for a reason. Still, fans learned she had penned a book and was unexpectedly pregnant.

Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore in a scene from ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ | Neil Jacobs/Netflix

While Sherman-Palladino intended for Rory’s life to remain loose and open, fans couldn’t help but theorize about what life would look like for the Yale graduate post-pregnancy announcement. Most fans assumed that Rory’s baby would be a little girl. They theorize that her life would mimic her mother’s. Based on that, they think she would raise her daughter as a single mother, just as Lorelai Gilmore raised Rory. A recent interview suggests that that might not be the case.

Amy Sherman-Palladino insists there is room for a little boy in the ‘Gilmore Girls’ universe

Gilmore Girls was largely about the ladies of the family. Still, Sherman-Palladino insists that there is always room for a little boy in the family. During a chat with Rolling Stone, Sherman-Palladino said she thought it would be interesting to see a boy raised by “sharp, interesting women.”

Emily, Lorelai and Rory Gilmore | Robert Voets/Netflix

The idea of Rory’s child being a little boy makes a fair bit of sense if you think about it. At the same time, Rory had a close relationship with her grandfather, Richard Gilmore. We imagine she’d raise her son to be similar to her grandfather, whom she connected with over literature and their shared, dry wit. It would certainly be interesting to see how Lorelai and Luke deal with a grandson instead of a granddaughter, too.

Who is the father of Rory Gilmore’s baby?

While the gender of Rory Gilmore’s baby is still up in the air, the paternity of that child is pretty much set in stone. It was never supposed to be a huge secret, insisted costume supervisor Valerie Campbell. In a TikTok video, Campbell said that Sherman-Palladino didn’t mean for the baby’s paternity to be a question.

Logan Huntzberger | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Rory’s dating lineup makes it clear that Logan Huntzberger fathered her child before returning to London to take his rightful place within the Huntzberger dynastic plan. How Rory’s pregnancy and Logan’s knowledge of it would change that is anyone’s guess, though. Sherman-Palladino has never spoken on it. We like to think Logan would give up on his father’s plan to be there for Rory and their child, whether a boy or a girl.