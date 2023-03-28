‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’: Logan Marrying Someone His Parents Wanted Made No Sense

Many Gilmore Girls fans didn’t love all of the plotlines in the popular show’s sequel series, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. One storyline that didn’t make sense was Logan Huntzberger’s impending marriage to the never-seen Odette.

Logan and Rory’s relationship history, from college sweethearts to a rejected proposal

Logan was Rory Gilmore‘s college boyfriend. The pair met while attending Yale together and quickly struck up a relationship. They broke up and got back together a few times, but the relationship soon turned serious.

After graduating, Logan left for London to work at one of his father Mitchum Huntzberger’s newspapers and he and Rory carried on a long-distance relationship. A year later, when it was time for Rory to graduate, Logan was planning a move to California, leaving his family’s business and striking out on his own, and wanted her to come along. He proposed and Rory turned him down, but was willing to continue a long-distance relationship. Logan wasn’t, and the pair called it quits for good — or so it seemed.

‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ sees Rory and Logan together again — even though Logan is marrying someone else

In Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, we see Rory heading to London for a job ghost-writing a book, where she meets up with Logan. The couple has been carrying on a casual relationship, meeting up whenever they’re in the same place and keeping it a secret from everyone else.

It soon becomes clear why Logan and Rory don’t tell anyone about their relationship — Logan is engaged to a woman named Odette, a French heiress. The show doesn’t share anything else about her character, but at one point, Logan refers to their marriage as “the dynastic plan,” implying that his domineering father forced him into it.

While it makes sense that Mitchum, who constantly tried to control his son’s life, would want to make him marry a woman with money and power, it doesn’t fit what we know about Logan at the end of the original series.

By the end of ‘Gilmore Girls,’ Logan was independent from his family, so why would he be marrying someone they ordered him to?

By the end of Gilmore Girls, Logan finally gets out from under his father’s thumb. A business deal gone bad encourages him to try going out on his own, and Logan plans to move to California by the finale. However, when viewers see him in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, he’s back to working with his father and family company, with no explanation.

It seems unlikely that Logan, who demonstrated a pretty good business sense in previous episodes, would fail working on his own. It’s even more unlikely that he would return to working with his father — the pair did not get along and frequently fought — and marry a woman he didn’t love, just because his family wanted him to do so.

Logan was clearly still in love with Rory and wanted to keep seeing her. It doesn’t make sense that he would agree to marry Odette and give up a relationship with the woman he really loves.

All the independence Logan fought for throughout the entire original series is completely erased in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, and fans were disappointed that such a beloved character would end up with a plotline that didn’t make much sense.