Stars Hollow has always felt like a comfortable and quaint little fictional town. The town is part of the reason Gilmore Girls still appeals to fans years after the original series ended. Paris Geller, however, once insisted that the quiet hamlet must have a seedy underbelly, and frankly, some fans agree. These three Gilmore Girls fan theories suggest there are residents of Stars Hollow that are hiding big secrets.

‘Gilmore Girls fan theory #1: Kirk was a spy

Kirk Gleason’s backstory is a confusing one. While he claims to have grown up in Stars Hollow, longtime residents don’t seem to remember him. For example, Miss Patty had no idea who he was, despite later claiming him as a pupil. He also claimed to have a dozen siblings, but no one in town knew anything about them.

Kirk Gleason | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

While Kirk’s confusing backstory can be chalked up to continuity errors, a Gilmore Girls fan theory suggests the Stars Hollow resident with thousands of jobs had one top-secret employer. Some fans think he was planted in town by Emily Gilmore. Kirk was a spy who fed information about Lorelai and Rory back to the Gilmores. It would explain how Emily knew so much about the happenings in town. It would also explain how Kirk amassed enough money to buy the Twickham house while never having a full-time job.

‘Gilmore Girls’ fan theory #2: Taylor Doose is laundering money

Taylor Doose was an interesting fellow. While he seemed to follow all the rules, something was just a bit off. The famed Stars Hollow town selectman knew every bylaw and rule, was buying up property in the hamlet at an alarming rate, and even opened a second business in a rented storefront. How exactly did Taylor come up with all the money needed to buy up so much real estate? Surely, Doose’s market couldn’t have done well enough to fund all of Taylor’s activities. It was just a small market in a tiny town, after all.

A Gilmore Girls fan theory brought up on Reddit suggests Doose’s market and, later, the sweets shop, was a cover. They think the town selectman was laundering money through the businesses. Where was he getting his illegal cash from to launder, though? Simple. Taylor could be bribed. Emily Gilmore, who lived nowhere near Stars Hollow, knew Taylor could be bought. It’s possible business owners in Stars Hollow were bribing Taylor all along, and that’s how he funded his real estate empire. It would explain why he was so attached to the job of town selectman. His obsession with the job wasn’t about the power. It was about his illegal income.

Gilmore Girls fan theory #3: Lorelai’s house once belonged to Luke’s family

While not one of ther darker Gilmore Girls fan theories, some fans believe Luke Danes had a secret, too. While the series would have fans believe that Luke was constantly helping Lorelai around her house because he has a crush on her, there might be another explanation. Some fans think Rory and Lorelai’s house is actually Luke’s childhood home. According to the theory, the surly diner owner is emotionally attached to the home. It would explain why he was so well acquainted with the layout.

Luke Danes | Netflix

Sure, you’d think Lolelai or one of Stars Hollow’s nosy residents would know that Luke’s family once owned her home if that were true, but there were a lot of things Lorelai and the other diner patrons should have known about him but didn’t. For example, despite knowing his father, no one knew what Luke’s dark day was about. Lorelai had no idea Luke had dated Rachel or Anna before they showed up. Clearly, Luke was good at keeping secrets. His former real estate holdings could be one of those secrets.