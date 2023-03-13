‘Gilmore Girls’: John Cabrera Is Still Friends With 3 Hep Alien Bandmates, Even the Real Rock Star

Gilmore Girls made many friends behind the scenes in Stars Hollow. It’s clear Scott Patterson still hangs out with Sean Gunn, since Gunn is a regular guest on his podcast. Patterson seems to have remained close with Lauren Graham, too. Guest star John Cabrera made lifelong friends on Gilmore Girls too. One of his three closest co-stars is Hep Alien bandmate Sebastian Bach!

L-R: Todd Lowe and John Cabrera | Amanda Edwards/WireImage via Getty Images

Cabrera was a guest on Patterson’s I Am All In podcast on May 18. When Patterson asked who he still keeps in touch with, Cabrera included Bach. Find out who else Cabrera remained friends with below.

3 Hep Alien bandmates are in Josh Cabrera’s inner circle

Cabrera played Brian Fuller, the bassist. Hep Alien also included the characters played by Keiko Agena and Todd Lowe, both of whom Cabrera is still in touch with. As well as that guy who played Gil, whoever that is.

“Todd and I are still very, very much in touch and close and so are Keiko and I,” Cabrera said on I Am All In. “And actually, I still keep in touch with Sebastian a bit. Not as much as the others.”

Sebastian Bach has been very online since ‘Gilmore Girls’

Cabrera admitted that Bach can be harder to get a hold of. Bach was the frontman for Skid Row and now tours solo. So a lot of Cabrer’s catching up with Bach happens online. Fortunately, Bach isn’t all that private.

“He’s good,” Cabrera said of Bach. “I mostly know how he’s going from his Instagram. He seems like he’s really, really, really into health these days and eating well. Still looks like he might be drinking well. He always liked his wine and he lives, I believe, in Vegas. I might be wrong about that but I thought I saw something that said he was in Vegas.”

John Cabrera remembers the ‘Gilmore Girls’ crew

For viewers, Gilmore Girls was a family in front of the camera. For the people who made the show, the family included all the people the viewer never sees behind the scenes. When Cabrera got to do more episodes of Gilmore Girls, he looked forward to seeing the whole gang on the Warner Bros. studio lot.

“When I think of the series, I mostly think of the people I worked with,” Cabrera said. “And actually, I mostly think about the crew. I think about George Bell, I think about Valerie, Brenda. And of course I think about Keiko and Todd because I spent so much time with them. So for me, every time I got the call that I had an episode, I always got really excited about it because it was an opportunity to hang out with my friends again.”