‘Gilmore Girls’ Cost Sebastian Bach a ‘Law & Order’ Role

Gilmore Girls didn’t turn Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach into an actor. It was not his first gig, but it may have ruined him. At least Gilmore Girls cost Bach a role on Law & Order. Bach played Gil, a guitarist for Hep Alien on the show.

Bach appeared on Scott Patterson’s podcast, I Am All In, on Nov. 30 to reminisce about Gilmore Girls. The rocker revealed how Gilmore Girls cost him his dream of being on Law & Order.

Sebastian Bach’s body of work outside ‘Gilmore Girls’

Bach first appeared on stage in a 2000 production of Jekyll & Hyde. He later played Riff Raff in Rocky Horror Show and Jesus of Nazareth in Jesus Christ Superstar. His Gilmore Girls run began in 2003 and he recurred until the final season.

“So I’m on the Gilmore Girls, I’m on Broadway, all this acting stuff,” Bach said on I Am All In. “And my agent calls me and they go, ‘Hey, Sebastian, Law & Order want you to try out to be on Law & Order. That’s like holy moly. Because I like the show Law & Order. So I was very excited to go try out. This was after being on the Gilmores for a couple years.”

Sebastian Bach’s ‘Law & Order’ audition did not go well

Bach is hardly the first nor the last rock star to dabble in acting. Before him there was Meat Loaf, David Bowie and Mick Jagger. Since Bach, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears and Mandy Moore have crossed over, let alone rappers like Ice Cube, DMX or Law & Order: SVU cast member Ice-T. Law & Order saw Bach as an actor, and it was on his acting merits that he blew it.

“So I go in to audition, I’ve got all my lines memorized,” Bach said. “There’s directors and Law & Order people. They go, ‘Okay, go’ and I read my lines at the speed of Gilmore Girls. ‘I’mcomingintotownI’mgonnagooverhere…’ They look at each other and they go, ‘Slow down.’”

‘Gilmore Girls’ was characteristically fast paced

All of Bach’s Gilmore Girls costars will attest to the pace of the show. Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino herself will tell them to say the lines faster. Apparently, Bach did not get the chance to slow down for Law & Order because that was the end of the audition.

“I go, ‘Hey, man. I’m on this show the Gilmore Girls and every time I deliver a line they tell me to speed it up,’” Bach laughed. “So I didn’t get the gig.”

Things still worked out for Bach though. He returned for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life and has since appeared on Californication, SpongeBob, Trailer Park Boys and the movie Rock of Ages as well as continuing to record and tour as a solo artist.