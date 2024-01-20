Lorelai Gilmore insisted she could smell snow. There were plenty of 'Gilmore Girls' episodes that proved it. We've collected our four, favorite snow episodes.

The official Gilmore Girls rewatch might be a fall event for fans of the beloved series, but the show isn’t just fall-focused. Over the course of seven seasons, there were plenty of winter-themed episodes, and we think there are more than a few Gilmore Girls episodes you should absolutely watch during a cozy snow day. We’ve collected four that you should queue up the next time you are snowed in.

‘Love and War and Snow’ is the quintessential ‘Gilmore Girls’ snow episode

Lorelai Gilmore’s love of snow is established early on in the series. One of the first snow-themed Gilmore Girls episodes also happens to be one of our favorites. In the show’s eighth episode, Lorelai finds herself stranded in Stars Hollow without Rory. While Rory is stuck in Hartford, Lorelai is hardly alone.

Max Medina and Lorelai Gilmore | Netflix

“Love and War and Snow” is the episode that officially kicked off Lorelai and Max Medina’s romance. While the couple didn’t consummate their relationship in the episode, they did spend the night together. While Max didn’t end up being Lorelai’s forever love, the beginning of their relationship is still fun to relive.

‘The Bracebridge Dinner’ is a classic ‘Gilmore Girls’ snow episode

In this beloved season 2 episode, a sudden snow event strands a group of Independence Inn guests in Boston. Left with tons of food for a Bracebridge Dinner event, Lorelai invites the entire town to the dinner so all of Sookie St. James’ hard work doesn’t go to waste.

Kelly Bishop as Emily Gilmore | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

While the entire episode is enchanting (it features horse-drawn sleighs, after all), there is a surprising element that we love. We are particularly fond of Emily and Richard interacting with the residents of Stars Hollow. While it didn’t happen often during the show’s seven-season run, it was always amusing.

‘The Nanny and the Professor’ includes snow, an affair, and a grammar lesson

There are a ton of beloved Gilmore Girls snow episodes. This one might not make most people’s favorite list because it doesn’t really revolve around the snow, but it is one of our favorites. We like it partly because of the grammar lesson.

Liza Weill as Paris Geller and Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore in ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ | Netflix

As the episode opens, Lorelai and Rory walk down a snowy Stars Hollow street, discussing the plural of the word cul-de-sac. Hearing Lorelai say roomsmate will never get old. Add in Paris Geller’s affair and a view of Yale almost entirely deserted, and the episode gives us definite winter vibes.

‘Just Like Gwen and Gavin’ has romance and snow

April Nardini might not have been a fan favorite, but there were a few snow episodes where April was featured. Despite the long-lost daughter storyline, we still love “Just Like Gwen and Gavin.”

Matt Czuchry as Logan and Alexis Bledel as Rory on ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

In the episode, Lorelai plans her booth for a winter festival. She is sidetracked when she learns of April Nardini’s existence. Rory and Logan’s relationship struggles are also heavily featured in the episode, which appeals to both Logan fans and viewers who think Rory belonged with someone other than the heir to the Huntzberger fortune.