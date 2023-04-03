‘God Only Knows’: 4 Musicians Who Love This Beach Boys Classic

“God Only Knows” is a classic love song by The Beach Boys and is considered one of the greatest songs of all time. The track debuted in 1966 on the band’s album Pet Sounds. It didn’t just win over critics and audiences; several famous musicians have praised it, calling it one of their favorite songs. Here are four artists who have shared their love for “God Only Knows”.

The Beach Boys | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Christine McVie

The late Fleetwood Mac keyboardist had a special connection to The Beach Boys. She had a brief relationship with Dennis Wilson, brother and bandmate of Carl and Brian. During their time together, McVie went on the road with Dennis and The Beach Boys and would listen to Carl sing “God Only Knows”. In an interview with BBC Radio 2, she said “God Only Knows” became her “favorite song” after hearing it being sung by Carl.

“Many years ago, I was going out with Dennis Wilson for a couple of years or so,” McVie shared. “I went on the road with him. I just adored Carl [Wilson]. I thought was the most wonderful man, he had the sweetest voice in the world, he sounded like an angel, and that was my favorite song.”

Paul McCartney

The Beatles and The Beach Boys had a rivalry in 1966 as both bands were competing in international markets. However, Paul McCartney wasn’t too proud to admit when another artist’s music struck him. In a BBC interview, McCartney said it was one of his favorite songs, and it “reduces [him] to tears” whenever he hears it.

“God Only Knows is one of the few songs that reduces me to tears every time I hear it. It’s really just a love song, but it’s brilliantly done. It shows the genius of Brian,” McCartney explained.

In an interview with The Rolling Stones’ bass guitarist Ronnie Wood, McCartney recalled performing the song with Brian Wilson at a benefit concert, and he became emotional.

“I got to sing it with Brian once when we did a benefit [show] together,” McCartney shared. “I was okay at the actual performance, I held it together. But at the rehearsal, at the soundcheck, I lost it, because it’s very emotional, this song, I find it… ‘Oh my god, I’m singing with Brian,’ it just got me, I couldn’t.”

Pete Townshend

In an interview with guitarplayer.com, The Who’s guitarist Pete Townshend discussed the impact of the late 1960s on rock n’ roll. He said that Brian and The Beach Boys set a new standard with their style and referred to “God Only Knows” as a masterpiece.

“Brian Wilson had a harmonic sensibility that was sort of off the map. “God Only Knows” is a masterpiece. And I suppose to some extent with “I Can See for Miles,” the challenge was not to try to equal Brian Wilson’s harmonic sensibility but certainly to say, ‘Well, that’s a new standard. Instead of just doing three-part harmony, let’s do five-part harmony and see what happens.’”

John Lennon

On The 60s:



John Lennon & Paul McCartney (Of The Beatles) alongside Brian Wilson (Of The Beach Boys) form the decade’s greatest songwriters.



For reference, The God Only Knows by The Beach Boys will be shortened to (GOK) & All You Need Is Love by The Beatles to (AYN). pic.twitter.com/u6HRnlNvBN — Nokoo ?? (@NokooTV) January 30, 2022

John Lennon could be particularly harsh when discussing other artists. However, he was a fan of The Beach Boys and knew “God Only Knows” was something special. According to Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner, Lennon said, “said he really dug [the song], and the world perked up.” Lennon also praised the Beach Boys’ “The Little Girl I Once Knew”.

“God Only Knows” is a song that continues to reach new generations. Many musicians knew it was special at the time, and it remains a timeless love song with a beautiful melody.