We're breaking down professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau's love life from who he was dating to the current rumors about his current relationship status.

Bryson DeChambeau has become one of the most recognizable figures in the game of golf. The California native, who made his professional debut in the sport in 2016, has several PGA Tour victories and was the 2020 U.S. Open winner. While his accomplishments on the course are well-documented, his love life is more of a mystery at times.

Here’s what we know about some of DeChambeau’s past girlfriends and if the golfer is dating anyone now.

Bryson DeChambeau’s girlfriend in CUTE Insta post as he sets pace in Masters #masters2019 https://t.co/vhBsquRDB1 pic.twitter.com/gGbyGfDFIK — Daily Star (@dailystar) April 12, 2019

DeChambeau and model Sophia Phalen Bertolami became Instagram official in 2018 when she posted a photo with the athlete at the airport and captioned it “Hello Hamptons.”

Phalen Bertolami is a native of Nashville, Tennessee, and graduated from Chapman University with a degree in Kinesiology and Nutrition. She then became a nursing student and studied pharmacology at Belmont University. She also launched her own swimwear line with La Isla, creating a bikini collection.

Phalen Bertolami and DeChabeau continued to date for a couple of years even though she had another love in her life named Stella. She adopted Stella, her pet pig, in 2013. Stella was thought to be a micro pig but ended up weighing 1100 pounds.

DeChambeau’s ex-girlfriend Hunter Nugent leaked that he had a new girlfriend

Following his split from Phalen Bertolami, DeChambeau began dating fellow golfer Hunter Nugent.

She started attending the University of Texas at San Antonio in the summer of 2021 and played on the Women’s golf team. She also stated that Dustin Johnson was her favorite golfer, but we’re thinking that might have changed while she was seeing DeChambeau.

In 2022, the two were sharing plenty of snaps together on social media including a romantic trip together in Hawaii not long after the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Maui. A few months later though Nugent revealed that they had broken up and named his new girlfriend.

Is DeChambeau still dating Paige Spiranac’s look-a-like Lilia Schneider?

Meet Lilia Schneider: The college star drawing Paige Spiranac comparisons one year after brief romance with Bryson Dechambeau https://t.co/urXk0VRUmW pic.twitter.com/RllewWEFfR — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 25, 2023

Nugent’s admission came when a photo agency posted a pic and misidentified her as the person in the golf cart with DeChambeau. Nugent cleared things up for Outkick stating: “Bryson and I aren’t dating anymore.” She then said that his new girlfriend’s name is Lilia Schneider.

Schnieder is originally from Michigan and plays golf at Marian University in Indianapolis. As a freshman, she competed in the UPike Fall Invite and came in 24th place. It was her only tournament that year. As a sophomore, she finished with a 45th-place tie at the Music City Invitational in Tennessee. Schnieder has a large following on social media, and has become a golf influencer as many fans have compared her to Paige Spiranac.

She and DeChambeau continued to see each other through 2023 but their status now remains unclear. Because there haven’t been any posts of them together or any mention of a relationship in 2024, it doesn’t seem like they’re together anymore. Ironically, DeChambeau recently played some golf with Spiranac and posted about that on Instagram.