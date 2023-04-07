Governors Ball 2023: A Complete List of Vegetarian and Vegan Food Options

Governors Ball (Gov Ball) returns this June, officially announcing its headliners, full lineup, and its slate of local food and drink vendors. Here’s what we know about the vegetarian and vegan food options at this 3-day music festival.

Governors Ball announced its food and drink lineup for the 2023 music festival

General view of atmosphere during the 2019 Governors Ball Festival at Randall’s Island | Noam Galai/Getty Images

This music festival returns with the best food and beverage options New York City has to offer. Governors Ball dropped its full food lineup and site map weeks ahead of the 3-day festival — scheduled for June 9 through June 11, 2023.

There will be water stations available throughout the festival growns, as well as coffee sold by Dunkin and canned water for purchase via Liquid Death. There are also options for attendees who are gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan.

According to a press release, “Everything Legendary, known for plant-based products that nourish the body and feed the soul, will have its food truck at Governors Ball with menu items such as burgers, tacos, sausages, and nuggets.”

A list of vegan and vegetarian options at Goverenors Ball 2023

Some vendors with vegetarian options are Roberta’s Pizza, The Hallal Guys, Mike & Cream Bar, San Matteo Pizzeria E Cucina, John’s Juice, King of Pops, Fan Fan Doughnuts, Rise Brewing Co., Try Vegan, Mac Truck NYC, LA Newyorkina, The Pizza Cupcake, Doughnuttery, Pizza Nova, Frites Artois, Souvlaki GR, Destination Dumplings, Mao’s Bao, Everything Legendary, Sam’s Ice Cream, Dank Nugs, Tea and Milk, Takumi Tac, Taqueria Diana, Hot Box Wraps, Empanada Papa, No Good Burger, Norm’s Pizza, Twisted Potato, The Steak Truck, Empire BBQ, Thai Jasmine, Los Burgers Hermanos, Get Baked, Friterie, La Braza, and Japanese Flair.

Vegan vendors at Governors Ball 2023 include Rise Brewing Co., Try Vegan, Mac Truck NYC, Pizza Nova, Souvlaki GR, Destination Dumplings, Mao’s Bao, Everything Legendary, and Hot Box Wraps. Fans can see a complete list of vendors (and gluten-free options available throughout the festival) on the Governors Ball website.

Governors Ball Moves to Flushing Meadows Park in 2023

This New York music festival announced Lizzo, Odesza, and Kendrick Lamar as their 2023 headliners, also dropping their full lineup and a surprise addition — like — Ice Spice.

The Friday features performers Lil Uzi Vert, HAIM, Diplo, Omar Apollo, and Kim Petras, while Saturday welcomes artists Lil Baby, aespa, Rina Sawayama, Lauv, Oliver Tree, Finneas, Kenny Beats, Koffee, and Snail Mail.

What makes this Gov Ball especially unique is its new venue — Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens. (Years prior, Governors Ball moved from Randall’s Island Park to Citi Field, citing easier transportation as the primary reason for the switch.) This new location is still accessible by subway and offers attendees a shadier, grass-filled space.

“Words can’t express how excited we are to bring Gov Ball to Flushing Meadows Corona Park, one of the most special and storied parks in all of New York City,” Tom Russell, co-founder and partner at Founders Entertainment, said in a statement.

“Since moving to Queens in 2021, we’ve been overwhelmed by the welcome the community has shown us, and we look forward to continue being a part of and giving back to that community for years to come,” he added.