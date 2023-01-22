Hot off His Grammy Nomination, Omar Apollo Will Perform at Governors Ball in New York City

Known for “Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me at All),” Omar Apollo will head to Flushing Meadows Park for the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival. Here’s what we know about this musician (who is also nominated in the Best New Artist category for the 2023 Grammy Awards).

Omar Apollo performs at the Governors Ball Music Festival in 2023

‘Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me at All)’ singer Omar Apollo attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Apollo is the artist behind “Killing Me,” “Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me at All),” and “Useless.” He released his first full-length album in 2022. Now, he’s heading to Flushing Meadows Park for New York City’s largest music festival.

Apollo was added to the official Governors Ball Music Festival (also known as Gov Ball) lineup. His appearance was even teased in a Twitter post, with a moon symbolizing his stage persona.

The singer is scheduled to perform Friday, June 9 — the same day as Lil Uzi Vert, HAIM, Diplo, Kim Petras, Eladio Carrión, Joey Bada$$, Davido, 070 Shake, Tai Verdes, Saba, Alexander 23, PJ Morton, MICHELLE, and others.

Omar Apollo is nominated for Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Apollo is also a Grammy-nominated artist, receiving his first nod in the Best New Artist category for the upcoming award show. This was primarily thanks to his 2022 full-length release, Ivory.

The collection featured Daniel Caesar on “Invincible” and Kali Uchis on “Bad Life.” One of the most popular songs from the album is “Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me at All)” — which has over 145 million Spotify plays.

“It’s such an honor to even be nominated,” Apollo said during an interview with Billboard. “I mean that’s insane. I was definitely very, very excited. I called my parents and told them the news, and so many friends reached out. It was a crazy feeling.”

Other nominees in the same Grammys category include Anitta, Domi & JD Beck, Muni Long, Samara Joy, Latto, Måneskin, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly Tuttle, and Wet Leg. It’s unclear if Apollo will perform at the upcoming music ceremony — the 2023 Grammy Awards are scheduled for Feb. 5.

Who will headline Governors Ball 2023?

Governors Ball takes place in June 2023, with tickets available on the festival’s website. Lizzo headlines the same day as Omar Apollo, with Kendrick Lamar and ODESZA also headlining acts at the New York City Music Festival.

After switching from Randall’s Island Park to Citi Field, in 2023, Gov Ball moved again to Flushing Meadows Park. This is just a short walk from Citi Field in Queens, with more green space for attendees to explore.

“We’re big steppers here in Queens, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Odesza and a litany of other iconic artists to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for Governors Ball 2023 this June,” Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. said in a statement.