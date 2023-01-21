Every Award Harry Styles Could Win at the 2023 Grammys

Harry Styles is the chart-topping artist behind Harry’s House, earning Grammy nominations for his album and its single “As It Was.” Here’s what categories Styles earned recognition for at the 2023 ceremony.

Harry Styles released ‘Harry’s House’ in 2023 — earning several Grammy nominations

Musical Guest Harry Styles performs ‘Lights Up’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’ | Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

It’s his house. In 2022, Styles released his third solo collection titled Harry’s House. This album included “Music For a Sushi Restaurant,” “Late Night Talking,” “Satellite,” and “Cinema,” each of which earned millions of Spotify plays.

To celebrate the album’s debut, Styles created his “Love on Tour,” enjoying a residency in some of the world’s best-known arenas. That includes New York City’s Madison Square Garden, where he hosted 15 concerts. Styles also snagged several Grammy nominations for the upcoming award show.

He even updated fans on Instagram about his whirlwind year, writing, “2022 changed my life. I can’t begin to thank all of you who supported me through it, I’ll never forget it. I hope your end of year is filled with happiness and calm. Love you all. See you next year.”

How many 2023 Grammy nominations does Harry Styles have?

The Grammy Awards becomes Harry’s House in February 2023 — Styles snagged six nominations for the upcoming music event. That includes nods in the Record Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Song Of The Year, Best Music Video categories for “As It Was.”

This was the first track released in conjunction with Harry’s House, quickly jumping to the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100. Now, the song holds over 1.8 billion Spotify plays. Harry’s House itself earned Grammy nominations for Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

The award ceremony takes place on Feb. 5. However, it’s unclear if Styles will appear at (or perform at) the 2023 Grammys. He’s busy continuing his Love on Tour with Palm Springs concerts this later year. More information will presumably be released in the coming weeks.

Does Harry Styles have any Grammy Awards?

Styles snagged several nominations from the 63rd Award ceremony, including one for Best Pop Vocal Album for Fine Line. The same year, “Adore You” earned a Best Music Video nomination, with the “extended” version of this production holding over 50 million YouTube views.

The Fine Line artist did win Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2021 Grammys. That was for his song “Watermelon Sugar,” released as a single and later performed at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball and the award ceremony.

“Wow, to everyone who made this record with me, thank you so much,” Styles said during his acceptance speech. “This is the first song we wrote after my first album came out, during a day off in Nashville… And thank you so much. I feel very grateful to be here, thank you so much. I feel very honored to be among all of you, so thank you so much.”