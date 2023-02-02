How ‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Buck Taylor Met His Wife Goldie Ann Taylor

Once an actor becomes synonymous with a particular character, it can often complicate their personal and professional lives. But Gunsmoke actor Buck Taylor seems nothing but grateful for his association with that show. In fact, he credits Gunsmoke for bringing many great things into his life. Taylor even claims he wouldn’t have met his wife without his role on Gunsmoke.

Buck Taylor was a fan-favorite on ‘Gunsmoke’ as Newly O’Brien

From 1967 to 1975, Taylor played acting deputy Newly O’Brien on the popular CBS series. The character fulfilled the same purpose on the show as his predecessors, Burt Reynolds’ Quint Asper and Roger Ewing’s Thad Greenwood. Newly also served as a backup deputy and a doctor-in-training, thanks to the leadership of his uncle and later Doc Adams (Milburn Stone).

But rather than exiting after just a couple of seasons, Taylor stuck with Gunsmoke all the way until the series was canceled. He has remained a fan favorite long after the show ended. Yet, even after Gunsmoke ran its course, Taylor kept on gaining notoriety from the show. According to the actor, this fame put him on a path to meeting his future wife 20 years after Gunsmoke.

Buck Taylor and his wife Goldie Ann Taylor married in 1995

In an interview with David Morris, Taylor discusses how he met his wife, Goldie Ann Taylor. The couple married in 1995 and remained together even now. The actor revealed he first encountered Goldie Ann that very same year at the World Quarter Horse Show in Oklahoma City. Taylor admitted that meeting was “one of the happier days of my life.”

But with the interview taking place in Oklahoma City, Taylor also went into greater detail about his love for the city. His father went to high school in the city, and his family had a long history in Oklahoma. So perhaps Taylor can thank his family for keeping him rooted in the community, as well as the fame he earned for playing Newly O’Brien on Gunsmoke.

Buck Taylor was a standout in ‘Yellowstone’ from 2018 to 2022

Buck Taylor attends the premiere for Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” Season 5 at Hotel Drover on November 13, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. | Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images for Paramount

Beyond Gunsmoke, Taylor stayed busy on both the big and small screens. The actors appeared in films such as 1993’s Tombstone, 2011’s Cowboys & Aliens, and 2016’s Hell or High Water. He also popped up in the TV miniseries like 1987’s The Alamo: 13 Days to Glory and 1997’s Rough Riders and reprised his role as Newly O’Brien in the 1987 TV movie Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge.

Still, today’s audiences might recognize Taylor from his recurring role in Yellowstone. The actor played Emmett Walsh on that Paramount Network series throughout its first five seasons. Given how much love fans still have for Gunsmoke, it’s heartening to see Taylor hewing close to the Western TV roots that made him the star he is.