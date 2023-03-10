‘Gunsmoke’ Season 1 Episode 26 Was Actually the First Episode Ever Filmed, Featuring a Very Different Dodge City Set

Each Gunsmoke episode aimed to transport its audience into Dodge City along with its vibrant, likable cast of adult Western characters. However, it wasn’t always the same set that viewers became familiar with that established the territory that U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon sought to maintain justice in. Gunsmoke Season 1 Episode 26 looked quite different due to a history that placed it ahead of the pilot.

‘Gunsmoke’ Season 1 Episode 26 was the real pilot

James Arness as Matt Dillon | CBS via Getty Images

According to IMDb, Gunsmoke Season 1 Episode 26 was actually the first episode ever shot, intended to be the pilot. It was shown as the 26th segment of the first season, but “Matt Gets It” aired as the pilot on Sept. 10, 1955.

The Charles Marquis Warren-directed Gunsmoke pilot followed James Arness’ Matt after taking a nearly-fatal wound in pursuit of a skillful gunman named Dan Grat (Paul Richards). Doc Adams (Milburn Stone) helped nurse him back to health for the first time, while Dan continued to run rampant across Dodge City. However, Matt refused to give up, pursuing him for another fight.

‘Gunsmoke’ Season 1 Episode 26 showed a different Dodge City

Warren also directed Gunsmoke Season 1 Episode 26, “Hack Prine,” which aired on May 12, 1956.

The story followed Matt away from Dodge City without a horse, as he tracked down Lee Timble (Hal Baylor), a man wanted for murder. However, his brother, Dolph (George D. Wallace), made it his mission to break his brother out. The real drama came out when an old friend of Matt’s named Hack Prine (Leo Gordon) showed up in Dodge City. Little did he realize, he was on a job to assassinate Matt.

This Gunsmoke episode showed a very different version of Dodge City than what the world became accustomed to. IMDb noted that Matt’s office had a totally different look.

The side wall had a window instead of a door, as well as a high roll-top desk instead of a flat one. It also changed position, as it was against the cell wall instead of facing the front door. The safe was on the front wall instead of the side wall. Additionally, there was no potbelly stove, and the office’s front exterior also looked different.

The differences didn’t end there, as Miss Kitty Russell’s (Amanda Blake) Long Branch Saloon looked entirely different inside and out. The Dodge House also utilized a different building.

‘Gunsmoke’ evolved from radio to television

The 1952 Gunsmoke radio show evolved from one episode to the next on the 1955 television iteration. They started rather similarly, but there were Western tropes that they wanted to avoid. As a result, the characters evolved to give them additional depth. For example, Doc Adams became a tad warmer.

Gunsmoke ran on CBS for a stunning 20 seasons, making it one of the longest-running shows in history. Arness returned for five made-for-TV movies that extended its legacy, but they stopped giving them the green light after the ratings dipped. The Western genre never reached this height again.