Halle Berry once worked alongside Jeffrey Dean Morgan on the short-lived sci-fi series Extant. With the two playing lovers on the show, Berry quipped that she didn’t want to share Morgan with any other television stars.

Halle Berry worked alongside Jeffrey Dean Morgan for ‘Extant’ season 2

Halle Berry and Jeffrey Dean Morgan | Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

Berry and Morgan collaborated for the first time in the sci-fi series Extant. The project saw Berry playing an astronaut returning to Earth after a year in space. And although Berry was used to being on the big screen, the show’s concept excited her too much to turn down.

In an interview with Collider, Berry asserted that her connection with her Extant character helped convince her to do the show.

“There were so many elements that drew me to it, but probably the first one was being a mother,” she said. “This was a character, when I first read it, that was so relatable to me. I felt like it was just in my DNA. I had a knowingness about this character and a fundamental understanding. While I’m not an astronaut or scientist – far, far from it – I still had an understanding about the human quality of this woman and her struggle to not only find time for herself, which is what she loves to do, but also to be a good mother. That’s the struggle that I have struggled with since my kids were born. So, that drew me to her.”

She was also further attracted to the television show thanks to Steven Spielberg signing on. But Spielberg wasn’t the only presence that had Berry excited for Extant. Jeffrey Dean Morgan became a series regular for the show in season 2. With him and Berry being partners on the show, Berry made it clear he was off-limits to other romantic interests.

“I don’t even know how I feel about sharing him with The Good Wife,” Berry joked to Entertainment Weekly. “I’m ambivalent. I’m not sure I’m happy about this yet. He’s my man. ‘What do you mean, going on The Good Wife?’”

Halle Berry was the reason Jeffrey Dean Morgan wanted to do ‘Extant’

Morgan revealed that both Berry and Spielberg were instrumental in him signing on to the series.

“I still don’t understand how. I’m scratching my head. It happened because of Steven Spielberg and Halle Berry. They wouldn’t take no for an answer, so here I am,” Morgan said in a separate Collider interview.

Morgan went on to share that he was interested in both the show’s script and the character he’d be playing. But he emphasized how important Berry and Spielberg were in his decision. Especially since The Walking Dead star had reservations about doing the show. Morgan would be coming in as a major character on the show for its second season, which he was a bit nervous about. He also wasn’t sure about doing TV.

“I liked the character, but that being said, it was really the two of them. I didn’t want to do a TV series, and I didn’t want to do a network TV series. But when you’re dealing with the likes of Spielberg and Halle, it’s hard to say no. I’d never seen Extant before,” Morgan said. “They had talked to me last year about being on the show, but my schedule was crazy and I was like, ‘No, I’m booked.’ I was in Mexico last year, doing Texas Rising. So, when they came to me this year, I said, ‘Thank you, but no thank you.’ And then, they sent me the script. I liked the character a lot, so I said, ‘Can you send me your favorite two or three episodes from last season, so I can see what you’re doing.’ And they said, ‘No, we can’t. This is going to be a reboot, and we want you to think of this as doing a different, new show. You don’t need to get caught up in what we did last year.”