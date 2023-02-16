HBO Max’s ‘Love and Death’ Premiere Date Brings Killer Candy Montgomery to the Small Screen in April

HBO Max recently revealed Love and Death premiere date, and it’s closer than you think. Love and Death, a limited true crime series, revolves around the murder of Betty Gore by her best friend Candy Montgomery. Hulu tackled the topic last year with Candy, but HBO plans to release its own version next month. Here’s everything we know about the Love and Death premiere date, how to watch, and more.

HBO Max’s ‘Love and Death’ stars Elizabeth Olsen as Candy Montgomery. | Photograph by Jake Giles Netter/HBO Max

When does HBO Max’s ‘Love and Death’ premiere?

Rumblings of another series focusing on the axe-wielding housewife, Candy Montgomery, surfaced when Hulu announced its own take on the story last year. HBO Max revealed the series Love and Death stars Elizabeth Olsen as Candy, while Lilly Rabe, Jesse Plemons, and Patrick Fugit round out the cast.

On Feb. 16, 2023, HBO announced the Love and Death premiere date for April 27, and the show will run as a limited series with David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman, and Lionsgate Television at the helm. Plus, with an April premiere date, this means Love and Death becomes eligible for the next Emmys.

The first three episodes drop on April 27, but after that, HBO Max switches to a weekly release. The series contains seven total episodes and concludes on May 25.

How to watch ‘Love and Death’

Love and Death will stream exclusively on HBO Max. This means those with a subscription to the streaming service gain access to the series. However, those with a cable subscription that includes HBO will also be able to watch the drama unfold.

Just don't want anybody to get hurt.#LoveAndDeath, the new Max Original limited series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons, premieres April 27. pic.twitter.com/Gz7q9gLf7x — HBO Max (@hbomax) February 16, 2023

What to expect with the new HBO Max series

Based on a true story, Love and Death follows the lead-up and subsequent murder of Betty Gore at the hands of her best friend, Candy Montgomery. Candy, played by Olsen, begins an affair with Betty’s husband, Allan (Jesse Plemmons). Things eventually go haywire when Candy murders Betty (Lilly Rabe) with an axe and leaves her body for someone else to find. Candy then continues on with her life as if nothing happened.

Love and Death takes inspiration from the two-part article “Love and Death in Silicone Prairie” and a book titled “Evidence of Love.” Authors Jim Atkinson and John Bloom wrote both the articles and the book.

HBO’s logline for the show reads, “This riveting drama, written by David E. Kelley and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, tells the true story of Candy and Pat Montgomery and Betty and Allan Gore – two churchgoing couples enjoying their smalltown Texas life… until an extramarital affair leads somebody to pick up an axe.”

