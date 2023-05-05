HGTV’s ‘Fix My Flip’ Season 2 Is Most Dramatic Yet: ‘I Might Have to Walk Away,’ Page Turner Reveals [Exclusive]

HGTV real estate and home renovation expert Page Turner revealed that some home flippers will learn lessons the hard way when they call Fix My Flip for help, but then ignore her advice.

In the business for two decades, Turner offers her clients a treasure trove of market insights. But she noticed that new home flippers didn’t want to hear that the market was changing, which created tension, drama, and even moments where Turner walked away.

“A lot of flippers don’t understand right now, especially those who just got into it that the market is changing,” Turner told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “We went from a crazy hot market to now … it’s not bad. But you need to put in the work.”

Page Turner compares ‘Fix My Flip’ Season 2 to the ‘Twilight Zone’

Fix My Flip Season 2 will feature some people who still don’t understand that the market had changed. “I thought I was in the Twilight Zone,” she said about season 2. “I realized that I was in the Twilight Zone with these flippers because I’ve been in this business for 20 years and I’ve seen different cycles of real estate.”

Page Turner | HGTV

“They haven’t been flipping for 20 years. They didn’t find themselves in 2007 when a real estate brokerage with 40 agents dropped to five because we were in a recession. Nobody knew what that even meant,” she recounted.

“So they didn’t believe me when we were filming,” she added. “We filmed last year and didn’t believe me when I said the market is changing. You guys got to change your blueprint. [The flippers would say] ‘Oh, you don’t know anything!’ So I might have to walk away from some of these flippers. I mean, the disrespect alone …”

Flippers weren’t getting the message, Page Turner says

Fix My Flip house flippers call Turner to help them “fix” their flip. Something has gone wrong or stalled with the house flipping process. Or perhaps the home isn’t selling. Turner, who is an expert in the market arrives to help them achieve a return on their investment.

But she said some of them who called her, dismissed her. “I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “You called me here! Like I have other things to do. But this is real life even on TV, so we had to learn to pivot. But they weren’t believing me! I’m telling them, ‘It’s changing. You can’t do what you were doing.'”

Turner said not critically assessing the market and not listening to experts is the top reason why house flippers fail. “They weren’t listening to me where you have to know this market, the immediate city, location. What’s going on within two miles of this home? And nobody was saying. I’m a studier. I am a learner. I watch evolving markets. But people who have been around so long, we’re the voices that are being overlooked. Like, ‘No, no, no. I know how to do this. Just post it on social media.'”

When is ‘Fix My Flip’ on HGTV?

Despite being a powerhouse in the field, being a woman in the industry comes with a disadvantage. “Being a woman comes into play,” Turner admitted. “Some people say I’m too strong, I’m bossy. But in this industry, you have to be or else you will be railroaded and taken advantage of.”

“I tell all of my clients, no matter what gender they find themselves in, that you are actually the boss of that contractor. Because you can’t let them walk all over you,” she said.

Watch how Page Turner navigates this new season of flippers on Fix My Flip Season 2, Thursday, at 9|8c and available to stream on discovery+ the same day.