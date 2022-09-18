‘House of the Dragon’ Cast: Everything You Need to Know About Emma D’Arcy

House of the Dragon fans, beware: Troublesome news this way comes. Rhaenyra Targaryen is being recast. The young princess with whom viewers have fallen in love — the fierce dragon rider oozing Daenerys-like cool — will soon disappear from the regularly scheduled programming. The good news is that, although the fantastic Milly Alcock will no longer play House of the Dragon‘s Princess Rhaenyra, actor Emma D’Arcy will take over the coveted role.

‘House of the Dragon’ is HBO’s hit ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel

House of the Dragon is set 172 years before the birth of Daenerys and is based on elements from Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood. The series is quick to engage its built-in audience (a necessary move after the Game of Thrones finale essentially became the He-Who-Should-Not-Be-Named of television), immediately introducing the series’ winged namesakes and the young ivory-haired princess.

Conflict is also introduced early as Princess Rhaenyra is named heir to the iron throne, infuriating the king’s brother, Daemon (played by Doctor Who’s Matt Smith). But there’s no question about who is the better successor between the spirited but not-to-be-messed-with princess and her power-hungry uncle.

However, young Rhaenyra has only two episodes left.

The biggest ‘House of the Dragon’ cast change is Emma D’Arcy replacing Milly Alcock

News of the impending farewell comes from Cosmopolitan, which reports that House of the Dragon will replace four actors mid-season. Leading the list is Alcock, joined by Emily Carey, who plays the young princess’ best-friend-turned stepmother, Lady Alicent Hightower; Nova Foueillis-Mosé in the role of Young Lady Laena Velaryon; and Theo Nate as Young Laenor Velaryon — all of whom are set to be replaced.

“It’s a conceit, but I think it does work … The people that are truly children in this are the ones that get recast,” House of the Dragon co-creator Ryan Condal told Insider. He said many of the actors portraying adults will be aged up through hair and makeup and voice altering in some instances.

Replacing Alcock in the largest role among them (for now, although if Game of Thrones taught viewers anything, it’s that one never knows who will become a big deal in Westeros) is Hanna actor Emma D’Arcy.

Who is ‘House of the Dragon’ actor Emma D’Arcy?

Emma D’Arcy at the ‘House of the Dragon’ world premiere on July 27, 2022 | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Born in London on June 27, 1992, Emma D’Arcy identifies as nonbinary and uses “they/them” pronouns. According to IMDb, D’Arcy stands 5 feet 7½ inches tall. There’s no information about who they’re currently dating.

D’Arcy’s professional career began in the theater. The actor studied at the acclaimed Ruskin School of Art before appearing in Wanderlust with Toni Collette in 2018. D’Arcy later appeared in 2020’s Misbehavior and Hanna. That year, the actor also played Astrid in Truth Seekers with Nick Frost and Malcolm McDowell before joining Colin Firth and Olivia Colman in the film Mothering Sunday.

D’Arcy’s first appearance as the new Princess Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon will be in episode 6, airing September 25, IMDb reports.

For a first look at D’Arcy in their new role, fans can go to the actor’s Instagram. Several photos show them in full Targaryen glory, lovingly referred to as “House T.”

