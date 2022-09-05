‘House of the Dragon’ Cast: Everything You Need to Know About Milly Alcock

Game of Thrones might not have pleased its entire fan base with the series finale. But many viewers seem not only open but also excited at the prospect of further developing George R.R. Martin’s world. House of the Dragon takes the first step in building out the mythologies of Martin’s novels and the HBO series it inspired. But one new face in the House of the Dragon cast that’s getting plenty of attention is actor Milly Alcock.

‘House of the Dragon’ is the 1st ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff

Toward the end of Game of Thrones’ run, series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss entertained several possibilities for continuing the franchise in a new show. Although multiple projects were in development at HBO, House of the Dragon ultimately was the first to come together. And judging by the response from fans and critics, we think the network made the right call.

The 10-episode series is based on elements of Martin’s 2018 novel, Fire & Blood. Set 200 years before Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon centers on the end of House Targaryen, including the ensuing war, known as the “Dance of the Dragons.” Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, and Eve Best are among the main cast members.

Milly Alcock plays young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

In House of the Dragon, actor Emma D’Arcy plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. But it’s a role she shares with Milly Alcock, who appears as the character in flashbacks. Born on April 11, 2000, in Sydney, Australia, the young actor might look familiar to fans of the Game of Thrones spinoff. In fact, she has been a television mainstay in her homeland of Australia since the mid-2010s.

According to IMDb, Alcock’s first acting credit was as “Teen Girl 1” in an episode of the Australian comedy-drama Wonderland in 2014. She went on to play recurring roles on shows such as Janet King, A Place to Call Home, Fighting Season, Pine Gap, Les Norton, The Gloaming, Reckoning, and Upright. But House of the Dragon is easily her highest-profile role to date.

Will Milly Alcock continue in ‘House of the Dragon’?

Because Alcock shares her role with D’Arcy, it remains to be seen whether the young actor will continue in House of the Dragon for the long haul. HBO has already renewed the show for a second season. However, Alcock also has a major role in the Australian series Upright, also renewed for a second season.

Alcock stars opposite Tim Minchin in that comedy. And perhaps she could pull double duty on both Upright and House of the Dragon. Given how the latter is more of a recurring role, Alcock could simply have fewer appearances in upcoming episodes. No doubt, House of the Dragon fans will keep a close eye on the 22-year-old actor through her Instagram page to see where she and the series go next.

