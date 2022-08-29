‘House of the Dragon’: Everything We Know About Lady Laena Velaryon and the Multiple Actors Who Portray Her

The Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, took a revolting turn in episode 2 of the HBO series. As viewers began to get to know the characters, Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) attempted to convince King Viserys (Paddy Considine) to marry his 12-year-old daughter, Lady Laena Velaryon. Although he declined, there’s an extensive storyline devoted to the young girl as the spinoff progresses in season 1. Find out everything you need to know about Lady Laena Velaryon and the multiple actors who portray her in House of the Dragon.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers regarding possible plot points in HBO’s House of the Dragon.]

Nova Foueillis-Mose plays Lady Laena Velaryon in ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 1 & 2

‘House of the Dragon’: Paddy Considine and Nova Mosé-Foueillis | Ollie Upton / HBO

In House of the Dragon Episode 2, King Viserys considers marrying Lady Laena Velaryon. Lord Corlys Velaryon believes it is in the best interest of the Iron Throne for the King to marry his young daughter. The two powerful houses together would be a show of force to the rest of Westeros. However, Lady Laena Velaryon is only 12 years old when viewers meet her. Lady Laena knows what is expected of her as the daughter of the famous seafarer and head of House Velaryon.

Nova Foueillis-Mose portrays Lady Laena Velaryon as a young child. According to Broadway World, the child actor performed on stage in the National’s Small Island in 2019. She’s new to the small-screen, with House of the Dragon becoming her breakout role.

Savannah Steyn plays teen Lady Laena Velaryon

When King Viserys chooses to marry Lady Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) instead of Lady Laena, Lord Corlys allies with Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) instead.

As the series progresses, Savannah Steyn plays teen Laena. According to IMDb, viewers might recognize Steyn from the 2019 movie Crawl or the TV series, The Tunnel. She also appeared in A Discovery of Witches in 2018 and Intergalactic in 2021.

Lady Laena Velaryon marries Prince Daemon in ‘House of the Dragon’

If the House of the Dragon follows George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice And Fire series closely, Prince Daemon eventually marries Lady Laena Velaryon. After the 10-year time jump in the HBO series, Nanna Blondell portrays adult Laena.

According to IMDb, viewers might recognize Blondell from her role as Ingrid in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Widow. The actor also has an extensive filmography of Swedish movies and TV shows, including Netflix’s first Swedish film, Red Dot.

“I’m so thrilled to be a part of this,” Blondell wrote on Instagram about her time in the HBO series. “#houseofthedragon stay tuned and enjoy. It’s epic.”

