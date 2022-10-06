Bad Bunny has seen his career explode over the past few years. The artist — whose music is a mix of Latin trap and reggaeton — has become popular thanks to his distinctive sound. But oftentimes, fame doesn’t necessarily translate to accolades. So fans might wonder, how many Grammys does Bad Bunny have. Here’s the answer.

The reggaetonero released his first studio album in 2018

Bad Bunny performs at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bad Bunny came up the way many other rappers do — slowly and through collaborations with other emerging talents. In 2016, his song “Diles” helped him start some momentum, which he continued through collabs with Colombian singer-songwriter Karol G and Puerto Rican singer Ozuna and follow-up hits such as “Soy Peor.” Finally, in 2018, Bad Bunny released his first studio album, X 100pre, which peaked at number 11 on the Billboard 200.

Of course, that album might not have happened without Bad Bunny’s breakthrough song. A guest appearance on Cardi B’s “I Like It” — also featuring J. Balvin — captured the ears of more listeners than Bad Bunny had ever reached before. Since then, he has continued to build his discography with three more studio albums and numerous collaborations.

Bad Bunny has won Grammys and Latin Grammys

Bad Bunny fans might be relieved to discover he has won two Grammys and 4 Latin Grammys for his work. For the former, he earned Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for his sophomore release, YHLQMDLG, in 2021. And in 2022, Bad Bunny won Best Música Urbana Album for El Último Tour Del Mundo, his third studio album, according to the Recording Academy.

Meanwhile, the Latin Grammys launched in 1997 to more effectively recognize the broad spectrum of the Latin music community. And thus far, Bad Bunny has snagged statuettes for Best Urban Music Album for X 100pre in 2019, Best Reggaeton Performance for “Yo Perreo Sola” in 2020, and Best Urban Music Album for El Último Tour del Mundo and Best Rap/Hip Hop Song for “Booker T” in 2021.

Bad Bunny is nominated for 10 Latin Grammy Awards in 2022

In keeping with his rise to prominence in the Latin music community, Bad Bunny could sweep the Latin Grammy Awards. His nominations include Album of the Year and Best Urban Music Album — both for El Último Tour del Mundo — Record of the Year for “Ojitos Lindos,” two nods for Best Urban/Fusion Performance, and two nods for Best Reggaeton Performance.

If his turnout at the Billboard Latin Music Awards is any indication, Bad Bunny could expect a big night when the 2022 Latin Grammys take place on November 17. The artist won nine awards at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, including the Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year trophies.

