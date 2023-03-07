‘In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal’: How Did Maple Get Involved in the JMS? : ‘I Didn’t Have Anyone to Talk To’

Jeong Soo-jeong, also known as Maple, told her story with the JMS cult and Jeong Myeong-seok in Netflix’s In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal. The docuseries dedicates three episodes to the brutal truth behind Jeong’s false “messiah” image, his multiple sexual violence cases, and his JMS cult. At the forefront is Maple, one of his victims who was deeply rooted in the church but soon realized it was a twisted lie.

Maple and JMS leader Jeong Myeong-seok in ‘In the Name of God A Holy Betrayal’ | via Netflix

Jeong Myeong-seok rose to power with JMS in the 80s

While the docuseries explores the cults such as Baby Garden and the mass suicide of Five Oceans, JMS and Jeong is undoubtedly one of the hardest stories to stomach. JMS rose to power by infiltrating college campuses throughout South Korea. Jeon’s teaching gave a scientific viewpoint of the Bible, and he saw himself as the next messiah.

He grew a following when demonstrating inexplicable healing abilities and accurate predictions for presidential elections. But behind his supposed divine image was a monster. Jeong was described as constantly being surrounded by beautiful model-like women.

In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal dives into the rise of sexual violence cases against Jeong, almost all by underage women. The docuseries details witness accounts of how female JMS members, known as representatives, would bring a new female member to meet with him. Lee Yun-jun (anonym) was approached at a sports event. Sooner rather than later, she met Jeong and was excited. But what happened in the room was a nightmare. She was only 19 at the time and joined in 1992.

The older female members had “taught” her not to be surprised by the “medical checkups” Jeong would conduct. But in reality, it was sexual violence. Jeong claimed he was checking her vertical health and she would be free of all ailments. Years later, Lee was diagnosed with cervical cancer. In In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal, Maple’s story takes on a new horrific level.

Maple explained in ‘In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal’ that she was lost and found comfort in JMS

Maple’s Korean name is Soo-jeong, Yip Heun in Hong Kong, and she was born in Canada. She was 28 years old at the time of the docuseries. Her story is hard to watch as she was once a probationer and pastor for JMS, a bride, and one of Jeong’s victims. Her story began when she was in college.

Maple joined JMS in 2012, while Jeong was already in prison for other sexual violence cases. In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal has Maple start her story from when she was in her second year of high school. In Hong Kong, church members approached her, her sister, and a friend while at the mall. At the time, Maple’s life was less than perfect. She was bullied in school, and her parents were not getting along.

“I was depressed. I didn’t know why I had to live on or what love meant,” explained Maple. “I didn’t have anyone to talk to.” Mappe found herself contacting the woman she met and asking what love meant. The JMS member recited one of Jeong’s sermons about God’s love. Maple was so moved she joined JMS. She admits that she used to drink, smoke, and hang out with boys but felt that JMS made her “pure” again.

At the time, Jeong was in jail for many sexual violence cases. Maple was soon told to send him photos of herself in a bikini. She caught his eye and fell deeper into his manipulation until he left prison. Maple soon became a spokesperson for JMS, a TV anchor, probationer, pastor, and bride. When Maple was invited to Cheongiwwa, she faced her first assault by Jeong. Another visit resulted in something far worse.

‘In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal’ reveals how JMS stalked Maple

Maple was one of JMS’s recruiters but was unaware of how brainwashed she was to the horrors Jeong was committing. Maple explained in In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal the moment she realized she had to escape. A member from abroad told her of the other assault cases. She made up a lie about having to go home to see her parents, but before leaving, she faced a nightmare.

In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal uses the actual voice recording of Jeong assaulting Maple before she escaped. In March 2022, Maple returned to Korea to attend a press conference to testify about Jeong’s crimes, hoping to send him back to prison. The docuseries reveals how JMS threatened Maple. Members tried to stop her at the airport in Hong Kong. She received multiple messages telling her not to expose JMS. In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal also included video footage of JMS members following them and Maple to her hotel room.

They stalked her and pressured her. On the conference day, Maple was severely ill to her stomach but testified regardless. After the conference, videos of her and her family were posted online attacking them. But Maple’s father showed his support for his daughter, as she explained, “Even if just one person steps forward and tells the truth, then there won’t be any more victims.” JMS also tried to file a suit to stop In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal.

In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal is available on Netflix.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to speak with a trained crisis counselor at the free Crisis Text Line.