‘In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal’: How Jeong Myeong-seok Became a False ‘Messiah’ and Sexual Predator

Netflix’s crime docuseries In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal dives deep into the atrocities committed by cult leaders who had their followers believe they were prophets or messiahs. While fans watch one episode about the Five Oceans mass suicide, they get three episodes about the heinous truth of the JMS cult. In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal details the leader Jeong Myeong-seok’s brainwashing tactics that led him to sexually assault hundreds of women.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal.]

JMS leader Jeong Myeong-seok in ‘In the Name of God A Holy Betrayal’ | via MBC

‘In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal’ explains Jeon Myeong-seok targeted college campuses

Jeong Myeong-seok founded the JMS church and quickly became prominent in Korea, especially among college students. The crime docuseries explains no other church in the 80s and 90s had such a high number of young followers. They integrated themselves as a worthwhile club to be a part of that swayed from typical religious teachings of the Bible. JMS hooked college students with parades, activities, and more.

JMS’s leader was advertised as a highly religious man. He had given the Bible a more scientific explanation and had read it over 2,000 times. His followers described the Bible as a “metaphor” in JMS. In 1986, Jeong began in Sinchon and soon became larger than life. Part of the reason why JMS convinced his followers were due to Jeong’s inexplicable predictions. He would give an accurate prediction for every presidential election without fault.

He also performed medical miracles no one could explain. One of his victims, Jeong Soo-jong (Maple), explained he thought he was a messiah greater than Jesus who would “fulfill the last prophecy.” Jeong’s teachings included that a messiah would return as someone born in 1945 or 1946. He so happened to be born in 1945.

Surprisingly, his sermons would include improper use of words and male and female genitalia. But his followers did not find any red flags about his behavior. By 1991, JMS was deeply rooted in the country and soon began a series of sexual assault cases against Jeong.

JMS covered Jeon Myeong-seok’s physical mistreatment of underage girls

Viewers should’ve warned that In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal does not shy away from showing real-life evidence against Jeong. The docuseries includes voice recordings of the assaults, videos of his female followers naked, and more. But it all gives a greater significance to the atrocities Jeong committed. In every video of Jeong, he was surrounded by beautiful young women or his “brides.”

In 1991, the cases came to light. Under an anonym, Kim Ji-eun was only 16 when she got involved with JMS. She explained he only liked women who were 170cm tall. After some time, she wanted to join Miss Korea but was told to meet with Jeong for approval. To avoid graphic details, Kim was sexually assaulted by Jeong. She became one of his “brides” and was brainwashed to stay by his side.

Women in the church named “reporters” would scout young women for Jeong to meet and have relations with against their will. But the young women would also be brainwashed to stay in JMS. She believed Jeong was a messiah and had to do his bidding. Part of Jeong’s teachings manipulated the Adam and Eve story. He had people think he was the only one allowed to have intercourse as he was the “perfect Addam.”

In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal shows brief crime documents of multiple women accusing Jeong of assault. The docuseries also reveals the women would pose provocatively for photos and videos to appease Jeong. One of his brides was stunned when Jeong claimed he was assaulting her to ensure she was free of all ailments. She later learned she had cervical cancer.

‘In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal’ explores Jeong Myeong-seok evading arrest

JMS was in trouble as multiple assault cases were reported. Former members were beaten to keep quiet. But still, the church had devoted followers. Math professor Kim Do-hyeon soon led an anti-JMS site to stop Jeong after learning the truth from his then-girlfriend. But In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal dives into Jeong’s criminal act overseas in Taiwan.

The authorities became aware of Jeong sexually assaulting 100s of female students and was under investigation. But he fled to Hong Kong. While there, his follower was moved to Hong Kong to help mail and receive illicit material from the women of JMS. After the disbandment of the Hong Kong sector, reporters helped authorities arrest Jeong. But before returning to Korea, he posted bail and fled to China by sea.

Jeong’s influence knew no bounds. Kim’s father was brutally attacked in his car and was in the hospital with facial nerve damage. His face had a hole the size of a baseball. In China, Jeong continued to run JMS and commit his crimes against young women. He was eventually arrested and extradited to Korea. Jeong was sentenced to serve 10 years. At that time, JMS still provided him with new brides, one of them was Maple. He was released in 2018.

At a stressful time in her life, JMS brainwashed her into joining, and she became a high-ranking member. Maple soon realized she had to escape. In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal used a voice recording of the night Maple was assaulted before she fled. Maple spoke at a press conference in 2022 against JMS and Jeong to expose their crimes, get him back into prison, and hopefully save others.

In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal is available on Netflix.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to speak with a trained crisis counselor at the free Crisis Text Line.