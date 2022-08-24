Inside Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Dog Room’ For Her Corgis: ‘It’s Quite Regal’

Queen Elizabeth has been known to pamper her beloved corgis, and the royal dogs even have their own room at Buckingham Palace. Here’s what we know about the Queen’s precious pups, their room, and how they are treated.

Queen Elizabeth is a known dog-lover with 4 pampered pooches

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has adored dogs since she was a child. She fell in love with corgis after playing with one at a friend’s house. When Elizabeth, also affectionately known as Lilibet, was around six years old, her father gave her her very first corgi.

Queen Elizabeth has had dozens of corgis over the years. According to Woman & Home, she currently has four dogs: two corgis, one dorgi (a mix between a corgi and dachshund), and a cocker spaniel.

The Queen’s love of corgis is so well-known that her Platinum Jubilee celebrations included a corgi made of flowers for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. The Royal Family Twitter account also released a special emoji for the Jubilee – PJ the corgi. PJ appeared whenever fans used certain hashtags related to the festivities, such as #PlatinumJubilee, #HM70, and #PlatinumPartyatthePalace.

Queen Elizabeth’s corgis have a special ‘dog room’ at Buckingham Palace

Former Royal footman Steven Kaye shared his experience working with Queen Elizabeth’s dogs. Kaye served Her Majesty for three and a half years, and he saw firsthand how her precious corgis were treated.

Kaye revealed (via Slingo) that not only did the Queen’s dogs fly on a private jet when she traveled to Balmoral, but the corgis also have a special room at the palace.

“They have their own dog room at Buckingham Palace. It’s quite regal – a great big dark wooden glossy door with a gold handle and beautifully polished floor with all these dog beds all over the place,” Kaye described. “We would put the food out, most of them had special dietary requirements, so we’d have to remember who had what and they all had a silver dog bowl with their name engraved on it. The Queen would feed them herself at 3 in the afternoon.”

The royal dogs are fed special meals prepared by a chef

Queen Elizabeth’s dogs not only have their own palace room and fly private, but they also follow a special diet prepared by chefs.

“When I worked at the palace, we actually had a royal menu for the dogs,” former royal chef Darren McGrady told Hello! Magazine. “It would list each day what the dogs were to have. One day it would be beef, the next day chicken, the next day lamb, the next day rabbit, and it alternated through those days.”

McGrady added, “The beef could come in, we would cook it, dice it into really fine pieces and then we did the same with the chicken. We’d poach them, and again chop them really, really, small to make sure there were no bones so the dogs wouldn’t choke,” he concluded.

The former royal chef also revealed that the dogs often ate rabbits shot by Prince William and Prince Harry at the Windsor Estate.

But the pampered pooches don’t all eat the same food. The royal chefs prepare a specific menu for each of Queen Elizabeth’s dogs.

“Each dog had an individually designed menu, including an array of homeopathic and herbal remedies,” animal behaviorist and corgi trainer Dr. Roger Mugford told Town and Country. He added that the Queen’s pets dine on “an eclectic collection of battered silver and porcelain dishes.”

