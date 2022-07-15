Who Were Ivana Trump’s 4 Husbands?

Donald Trump’s first wife, Ivana Trump, died in July 2022, at 73 years old, leaving behind a legacy that Americans surely won’t forget. While Donald and Ivana are known for their marriage, she was married four times. So, who were Ivana Trump’s husbands? Here’s what to know about the famous woman’s relationships.

How many husbands did Ivana Trump have?

Donald Trump and Ivana Trump in 1984 | Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s infamous ex-wife had several marriages in her lifetime. So, who were Ivana Trump’s husbands?

Page Six reports Ivana married her first husband, Alfred Winklmayr, in November 1971. She was 22 years old at the time, and the couple had been married for two years before their eventual divorce. So, why did they go their separate ways? It was reported that Ivana wanted freedom from her home country of the Czech Republic, which had a communist regime at the time. She then got her marriage “dissolved” by 1973 after immigrating to Canada in 1972.

Ivana Trump’s second husband was Donald Trump. The two were together from 1977 to 1992. She also became a U.S. citizen in 1988.

Her third marriage was to Italian entrepreneur and businessman Riccardo Mazzucchelli. The two got hitched in 1995 and stayed married until 1997. Post-divorce, Ivana sued her third husband for allegedly violating a cause they set forth in their prenup.

Finally, Ivana married Italian actor Rossano Rubicondi in 2008. They divorced by 2009, but they had an on-again, off-again relationship for up to a decade later. It seems distance was the major driving factor in the divorce. “The long-distance relationship really doesn’t work,” Ivana told Page Six in 2010. “We had a good time and are friends. The split was amicable.”

How old was Ivana Trump when she and Donald Trump divorced?

Donald Trump and Ivana Trump | Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Ivana Trump’s husband, Donald Trump, is clearly her most well-known romance. As stated before, the two married in 1977 and divorced in 1992. When Ivana and Donald got married, Ivana was 28 years old, and they first met when she was 26. By the time of their divorce, she was 43 years old.

So, why did Ivana Trump and Donald Trump divorce? People reports Ivana knew the marriage couldn’t last after she had a run-in with Marla Maples. Maples and Donald were having an affair, and Donald later married her. “This young blonde woman approached me out of the blue and said ‘I’m Marla and I love your husband. Do you?'” Ivana wrote in her 2017 memoir, Raising Trump. “I said ‘Get lost. I love my husband.’ It was unladylike, but I was in shock.”

The tension between Ivana and Donald intensified with more news of Maples. The two finalized their divorce in 1992 after their split grew ugly due to fights over their prenup.

How many children did she have?

Donald Trump Jr., Ivana Trump, Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump | Bobby Bank/WireImage

How many children did Ivana Trump have with her four husbands?

She only had kids with one of her husbands — Donald Trump. Together, the couple had Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump. Additionally, Ivana has 10 grandchildren.

Newsweek reports Ivana took the credit for raising “great kids.”

“I was in charge of raising our children before our divorce, and I had sole custody of them after the split,” she wrote in her memoir. “I made the decisions about their education, activities, travel, child care, and allowances. When each one finished college, I said to my ex-husband, ‘Here is the finished product. Now it’s your turn.'”

