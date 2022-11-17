What Was James Franciscus’ Net Worth at the Time of His Death?

An actor’s body of work often lives on long after they’re gone. And with any luck, they’ll land at least a role or two that will remain iconic. In his time in both movies and television, James Franciscus appeared in dozens of projects. The actor died from emphysema in 1991 at age 57. But when he did, what was Franciscus’ net worth? Here’s what we know.

James Franciscus as John F Kennedy | Ken Regan/Getty Images

What movies was James Franciscus in?

Most fans of Franciscus probably know him best from his work on television. After all, the actor appeared on such iconic TV series as Mr. Novak, The Naked City, The Investigators, Longstreet, Doc Elliot, and Hunter.

But between 1957’s Four Boys and a Gun and 1983’s Great Transport, he appeared in more than 20 movies. He was most active in the 1960s and 1970s, during which time he appeared in Youngblood Hawke, Beneath the Planet of the Apes, and The Greek Tycoon, among others.

Astronauts Gene Hackman, Richard Crenna and James Franciscus are stranded in #space. Watch MAROONED today at 5/4c. https://t.co/tI6Nf7i8Lr pic.twitter.com/5yGmNxaQ9o — Watch Comet (@WatchComet) July 24, 2017

In addition, Franciscus starred in several Italian films, including Dario Argento’s The Cat o’ Nine Tails and Antonio Margheriti’s Killer Fish. His final movie project was as a screenwriter and associate producer on 1991’s 29th Street, starring Anthony LaPaglia.

What was James Franciscus’ net worth?

Franciscus had a solid body of work prior to his death. And it seems he had an impressive net worth at the time of his death. According to Idol Net Worth, the actor carried a net worth of $1.5 million. The site doesn’t specify the financial breakdown of Franciscus’ net worth. But given how busy he was in Hollywood and beyond, it’s easy to see how he could amass such a fortune.

After all, Franciscus didn’t only act in main roles and guest appearances in movies and TV shows. He also served as a writer and producer on other projects, increasing his likelihood of earning a larger pay as a result. Besides, that $1.5 million was likely far more competitive then than it is at current rates.

Was James Franciscus in ‘The Rifleman’?

Bruce and James Franciscus in Longstreet. pic.twitter.com/jw5Fj6QsFf — Bruce Lee (@brucelee) August 28, 2022

Whenever an actor has a resume as deep and varied as Franciscus’, it’s easy for some high-profile roles to get lost in the shuffle. In the case of this particular actor, fans might be wondering whether Franciscus’ career includes an appearance on TV’s The Rifleman. As it turns out, one of his more underrated TV roles was in an episode of The Rifleman.

Early in his career, Franciscus appeared in a 1959 episode of the TV Western titled “The Legacy.” The actor played a character named Philip Simmons on the show. The Rifleman ran on ABC from 1958 to 1963. The black and white series – which starred Chuck Connors, Johnny Crawford, and Paul Fix – spanned 168 episodes during its run.

