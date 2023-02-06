Jason Biggs Jokes Wife Jenny Mollen ‘Tricked Me’ Into Marriage – & They Are Unsure if It’s Legal

Actor Jason Biggs and wife Jenny Mollen will celebrate 15 years of marriage in April, but they still aren’t entirely sure they are legally hitched.

In fact, the American Pie star joked that Mollen sprung an impromptu wedding on him. “Yeah, she tricked me,” Biggs deadpanned with Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “I didn’t realize we were going to elope.”

But in Mollen’s defense, the couple may not even be legally married. “We don’t actually know if we’re married. Because, we did it off the side of the road at a FedEx Kinko’s in Calabasas,” she said. “It’s one of those things. And the witness wasn’t exactly a reliable witness.”

Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs got married at a Kinkos

After dating for nine months, the couple made the spontaneous decision to get married, while wearing their pajamas. Mollen opened up about their wild Kinko’s wedding on her 14th wedding anniversary. “Who knows if that FedEx was even real or a figment of our imaginations or if the woman who married us was a licensed justice of the peace or just some down on her luck actress looking to make a quick 300 bucks,” she revealed on Instagram.

Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs |Babybel

Adding, “We may never know if our union is truly recognized by the state of California or if what happened that Earth Day wasn’t just some psychedelic mushroom trip but what has come out of it has been mind bending, life altering and nothing short of a miracle.”

The couple says they ‘definitely didn’t know each other’

While the story is very on-brand for this fun-loving couple, Mollen admitted to Showbiz Cheat Sheet that they may actually be married. “We’ve seen the papers ….” And added, “I mean, I look back and I’m like, who is letting us make decisions? It’s crazy that people in their twenties are allowed to make those kind of decisions.”

“I haven’t seen the paperwork in a while,” Biggs added. The couple, who are parents to two young children think no one should get married until they are at least 30 or even 40.

“It’s wild because we got lucky,” Mollen said. “We definitely didn’t know each other.”

Romance is in the air for Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen?

Since Valentine’s Day will be a dry run leading up to the milestone anniversary, the couple opened up about how they planned to celebrate the day. “Our son is born on February 15th. So he’s sort of screwed us over in terms of ever having a Valentine’s Day ever again,” Mollen joked. Biggs and Mollen said their son Lazlo essentially gets a birthday week and that Valentine’s Day gets pushed to the side. But that doesn’t mean romance is entirely on the back burner.

“But what’s interesting about this is that despite everything Jenny just said she still expects a gift from me,” Biggs said. So Biggs and Mollen are making their own romantic magic and have created the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift through their shared love of cheese.

This Babybel First Time Experience is a romantic-themed kit comprised of first-time must-haves. Included inside the heart-shaped Babybel Plant-Based Cheese box are two matching ultra-soft robes. Also, a cozy blanket, snacking board, and a set of wine glasses.

“We’ve been fans of Babybell for so long,” Mollen said. “So when we saw the campaign, we were like ‘Whoa, how could it be anybody but us?'”

Fans can visit BabybelFirstTime2023.dja.com to enter to get their very own Babybel First Time Experience kit curated by Babybel Plant-Based, Jenny and Jason.