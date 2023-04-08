Who Is Jason Day’s Wife Ellie Harvey?

Golfer Jason Day turned professional in 2006 after winning the Green Jacket at the NEC Master of the Amateurs. He became the World No. 1 in 2015 and the following year won his first major. While Day’s accomplishments in the sport are well-documented fans want to know more about his life off the course.

Here’s more about the athlete‘s wife, Ellie, including the scary incident she had with NBA superstar LeBron James.

Jason Day poses with his wife, Ellie, after victory at The Barclays | Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

When Day and Ellie met

Ellie Harvey was born on April 30, 1986, in Lucas, Ohio to Lucy Sanchez Knapp and Tom Harvey.

She met her future husband, who hails from Australia, in 2005 when she was waitressing at a restaurant near her home. However, they didn’t go on their first date — dinner at Applebee’s and a horror movie — until two years later when they ran into each other again.

After dating for a while, Day popped the question and they tied the knot in October 2009 at a barn in Bellville, Ohio.

Accident with LeBron James

Ellie garnered headlines in 2015 when she and her hubby were sitting courtside at a Cleveland Cavaliers game.

Cleveland Cavaliers goes into the stands after a loose ball and crashes into Jason Day’s wife | David Maxwell/Getty Images

LeBron James, who was still playing for the Cavaliers at the time, dove to try and grab a loose ball and ended up barrelling into Ellie. The 6-foot-8, 250-pound forward knocked her back and she was down for several minutes receiving medical attention. Ellie was eventually taken out of the venue on a stretcher and in a neck brace.

James later sent her well wishes via Twitter writing: “Ellie Day I hope you’re okay! My apologies! Hope u guys come back to another game soon. Love LJ!!”

A friend of Ellie’s responded from the hospital saying that she had no hard feelings and knew LBJ was just doing his job.

How many children Day and Ellie have today

Jason Day and his wife, Ellie, pose with their children, Dash and Lucy, after the Wells Fargo Championship | Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Today the couple has four children.

Their oldest son, Dash, was born in 2012 followed by a daughter, Lucy, in 2015. Two years later, Ellie suffered a miscarriage and took to Instagram to share the sad news with her followers writing: “I found out the baby had no heartbeat anymore. I was devastated.”

In 2019, Day and Ellie welcomed a second son, Arrow, and then another named Oz Nilo in 2021.

Jason Day’s wife Ellie Day holds son, Oz Nilo, prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

In 2023, Ellie took to social media to reveal that they are expecting baby No. 5.

“In what can only be explained as a miracle, just trust me on this, baby five is coming this summer,” she posted. “This was not in our plans at all, but obviously the Lord wanted to show us for the millionth time He is the one who will establish our steps. I am still wrapping my head around it honestly but I am anxious to see who He saw fit to add to our family.”