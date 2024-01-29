The 'Wednesday' star can't find her beloved crunchy snack in new teaser clip

Super Bowl LVIII will feature a matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. While plenty of sports fans will be watching to see who takes home the trophy, others are just as interested in the night’s exciting commercials. Wednesday star Jenna Ortega nabbed a prime spot as the star of a Doritos Dinamita ad when the unthinkable happens.

Jenna Ortega is shocked when she’s faced with the loss of her beloved Doritos Dinamita

In the first video clip from the Super Bowl commercial, Jenna Ortega reacts in shock as an unthinkable scene unfolds. There are empty supermarket shelves where Doritos Dinamita’s should be.

The film and small-screen star casually walks through a supermarket. Unfortunately, none were available when she reached the spot where the snack food was displayed.

She says “No, no, no” in response to the missing snack food. However, it isn’t revealed if the actor finds her beloved snack.

Fans have to wait until the Super Bowl to see if Jenna Ortega gets her hands on the snack

The big reveal about whether Jenna Ortega gets her hands on the chips comes during the Super Bowl. The ad airs sometime during the telecast on Feb. 11, 2024.

Ortega’s ad is the latest in 23 years of Super Bowl appearances for the Doritos brand. This latest launch brings an unexpected new shape to the snack food and some new flavors.

“Doritos has a long history of delivering fan-favorite Super Bowl commercials. But new pack-a-punch flavors, unique shapes, and some spicy stars will make Dinamita’s Super Bowl commercial a campaign that will get snackers across the country buzzing like never before,” said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at PepsiCo Foods North America in a press release.

“This relaunch of Doritos Dinamita proves that spicy is about more than just heat. Both Dinamita varieties give snackers looking for that extra crunch a new favorite Doritos form,” she continued.

Doritos Dinamita now comes in Flamin’ Hot Queso, Hot Honey Mustard, Smoky Chile Queso, and Tangy Fiery Lime. The new flavors joined the original Chile Limón flavor.

Hot Honey Mustard, Smoky Chile Queso, and Tangy Fiery Lime are available in a new stick option — similar to a veggie stick. The Flamin’ Hot Queso and Chile Limón take on the classic rolled chip form.

Jenna Ortega’s fans react to the new clip

Jenna Ortega is hunting for Doritos in a new Super Bowl ad | Doritos

Fans of the Wednesday star shared their thoughts regarding the fun ad. They were excited to see how her search for the new snack began.

“Ok not a football fan but I will watch because of Jenna Ortega. Love her,” wrote one fan.

“This is gonna be fun,” stated a second viewer.

A third Jenna Ortega fan penned, “I’m gonna go get some Doritos Dinamita’s now.”

“Ahhhhh Jennaaaaa, I will buy all the packages just because she is in the commercial,” noted a fourth follower.

Super Bowl LVIII airs on Feb. 11, 2024.