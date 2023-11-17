'Friends' star Matthew Perry died in October 2023 -- his co-stars needed a little time to process their feelings, and it might have led Jennifer Aniston to putting a subtle message into her Instagram tribute.

Matthew Perry, who was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the 1990s sitcom Friends, died on October 28 at the age of 54. His castmates, with whom he was close for years after the show ended, took their time processing his loss and didn’t share tributes to him on social media right away. About two weeks later, Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green on the show, posted a tribute to Perry on Instagram — and it might have come with a hidden message.

Jennifer Aniston’s tribute to Matthew Perry hinted she needed time to process the grief

The cast took their time paying tribute to their late co-star, and there were a number of people who took to social media to call them out for not posting soon enough (because, apparently, some people think you aren’t allowed to be sad unless you’re plastering it all over Instagram). Of course, plenty of fans came to the cast’s defense, saying they needed time to process what had happened — and Aniston’s tribute seemed to hint at that.

“Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep,” part of Aniston’s Instagram tribute read; while it’s ultimately unclear, it appears to be a direct response to everyone who suggested Aniston wasn’t actually sad that Perry had died. It seemed to send the subtle message that Aniston needed to take time.

“Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying, ‘Could you BE any crazier?’” Aniston ended the tribute with none other than a sweet nod to her former co-star.

The ‘Friends’ cast have taken their time to pay tribute to Matthew Perry

It has taken a while for the cast members to express how much Perry meant to them on social media, but they have started to post about Perry. “I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty, and I miss you every day,” part of Courteney Cox’s post read.

“The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life,” Matt LeBlanc wrote.

“Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity,” David Scwhimmer said of his close friend.

“Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face every day,” Lisa Kudrow said.

The cast all attended Perry’s funeral back in early November. They had previously reconnected back in 2021 for a Friends reunion, where they reminisced on some of their favorite moments from filming. Although the show ended in 2004, the cast remained close through the years. Aniston even shared a recent message from Perry that he sent about making her laugh; it’s clear they all shared so much love for each other even years after the show that brought them together came to a close.