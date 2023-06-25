After getting in trouble, Jennifer Garner decided to not say anything about Batman at all when her ex-husband Ben Affleck was playing the character.

Jennifer Garner spilled some minor information about Ben Affleck’s Batman character. Although she thought it was harmless at the time, the slight details she shared landed her in some hot water.

What Jennifer Garner said about Ben Affleck’s Batman that got her in trouble

Jennifer Garner | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

When Affleck was preparing for his role as Batman in Zack Snyder’s DCEU films, Garner sometimes kept fans up to date with his progress. After seeing Batman v Superman co-star Henry Cavill’s physique, Affleck knew he needed to hit the gym.

“I’d already seen Henry topless in the Man of Steel so I knew what I have to live up to. The fans expected me to look like a real superhero so I had to workout,” Affleck once said according to Mirror.

According to Garner, Affleck’s training worked out a bit too well. Garner started feeling like she was sleeping with someone else after Affleck managed to change his physique.

“You know, he has put on 30 pounds of muscle and he’s 8 percent body fat,” Garner said on Live With Kelly & Michael. “He looks pretty good. It’s a little bit like, ‘Whoa, who are you?’ It feels like I’m having an affair. But I don’t mind, I’m not complaining.”

Garner also once gave her first impression on Affleck’s new Batman costume, something many few laid eyes on.

“I’ve seen the suit,” Garner once told Entertainment Tonight. “The suit is unbelievably cool. It’s a total reinvention. It looks great.”

But this small bit of information was too much for some, and Garner was confronted about her comments.

“Dude, I have gotten in some trouble for my little quotes and I am learning to whoop [zipped-lips motion]. I thought that I was saying things that were foregone conclusions. It turns out nothing is, and you will not be hearing from me on the Batman front,” Garner once told Collider (via The Mary Sue).

Ben Affleck couldn’t help think of Christian Bale while wearing the Batsuit

Affleck shared that he had a surreal experience wearing the Batman costume in Batman v Superman. He even decided to take it home with him.

“I stole one and they’re not getting it back,” he said

Affleck felt a sense of legacy with the suit. It hit him that he was following in the same footsteps as previous actors who played Batman before him.

“It’s an amazing feeling. I looked at it and thought about Christian Bale and Chris Nolan who made the movies, and George Clooney and all the people who had worked on it before me. I just felt a tremendous sense of honor and gratitude,” he said.

Affleck once even ran into Bale after being cast as Batman. The two met each other at a costume shop, and after a few words Bale gave Affleck some advice.

“He was very generous and kind, wonderful guy. And he said, ‘Make sure they put a zipper in that suit. I did three movies with no zipper in my outfit,’” Affleck said on The Graham Norton Show. “So, he gave me some very practical advice.”

Affleck quipped that the advice Bale gave was more than useful on the job.

Ben Affleck wanted the Batman costume to be more comfortable

Affleck had experience in the Batsuit playing the caped crusader in Batman v Superman and Justice League. The one takeaway he’d gotten from his Batman costume was how challenging it was to wear. He hoped that future potential Batman movies adjusted the suit enough to feel less awkward. Especially since Affleck was still leaning towards directing his own Batman film.

“I know what’s it’s like to be in the suit,” he said in an interview with USA Today. “We’ll have to modify the suit to make it a little bit easier to put on and take off. When you are in it, you can be sweating, crazy and exhausted, do your part and walk away. But when you’re a director, you can’t walk away. You have to be there for everybody.”