‘Jeopardy!’ Upset Nonprofit After Using an ‘Offensive’ Clue to Reference a Disease

Jeopardy! is a beloved TV game show. Since its creation in 1964, the show has risen to popularity. But like many game shows, Jeopardy! has had its share of controversies. Many of which stem from their clues.

‘Jeopardy!’ received backlash for an ‘offensive’ clue to reference a disease

The premise of Jeopardy! is different from many game shows. What makes the show unique is the contestant must answer in the form of a question when responding to clues. Each round of jeopardy consists simple and hard clues in different categories.

There have been times where the clues has sparked controversy. According to Entertainment Tonight, the show received criticism in June 2021 for using an offensive clue describing postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). Guest host Savannah Guthrie read the clue referencing the disorder, “Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome is also known as Grinch syndrome because this organ is too small.”

According to WebMD, POTS is a disorder which causes most of the blood to stay in the lower body when a person stands up, and causes the heart rate to increase.

The show apologized for the offensive clue

After the episode aired, Dysautonomia International, a nonprofit POTS organization blasted criticized Jeopardy! for the offensive clue. The organization’s tweeted their outrage toward the show. “Hey @Jeopardy no one with any credibility calls POTS ‘Grinch Syndrome.’ Promoting outdated misogynistic terms to describe a debilitating autonomic nervous system disorder that impacts millions of Americans is not cool. We request an apology on behalf of our community. Do better.”

Following the backlash, it didn’t take long for the show to tweet an apology. “Yesterday’s program included a clue about postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). After hearing from the community, we found we used an outdated and inaccurate term for this disorder, and we apologize.”

‘Jeopardy!’ has had many controversies over their clues

Most of Jeopardy! controversies stem from their clues. After the POTS debacle, the show has found itself in more hot water. In November 2022, the show received criticism for an offensive clue referencing Gabby Petito’s murder. The clue was, “In 2021 fugitive Brian Laundrie ended his days in Fla.’s Myakkahatchee Creek area, home to these long & toothy critters.”

Later that month the show caused another stir with a clue. During the Tournament of Champions, a Bible clue sparked a debate about the correct answer. The clue read, “Paul’s letter to them is the New Testament epistle with the most Old Testament quotations.” Contestant Amy Schneider’s response, “Who are the Hebrews?” was deemed correct by host Ken Jennings. However, there’s been a debate with religious scholars that Paul might not have written the letter to the Hebrews.

The game show has sparked backlash with many of its clues over the decades. While it creates controversy, it doesn’t deter viewers from watching.