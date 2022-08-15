Jeremy Allen White Is Hopeful for ‘The Bear’ Season 2

Jeremy Allen White, the internet’s new boyfriend, is sitting pretty. After rising to fame in the hit series Shameless, White has consistently chosen interesting, exciting roles, earning acclaim as one of Hollywood’s actors to watch. Most recently, White is making waves in The Bear. The FX series has become a breakout hit on Hulu, leaving fans wondering about The Bear Season 2. In a recent interview with GQ, White opened up about filming the show and whether he would be down for a second season.

What is ‘The Bear’ about?

The Bear follows a young, celebrated chef named Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto after his older brother kills himself. Carmy returns to his hometown of Chicago to take over operations of his family’s Italian beef sandwich shop. But things don’t go smoothly for the talented chef.

From attempting to modernize his family’s restaurant to catering children’s birthday parties, Carmy faces various conflicts, all while trying to maintain a good relationship with his relatives and heal from his brother’s sudden death.

Hulu released all eight episodes of FX’s The Bear Season 1 in June.

Jeremy Allen White says he looks forward to filming ‘The Bear’ Season 2

Jeremy Allen White at FX’s ‘The Bear’ Los Angeles premiere at Goya Studios on June 20, 2022 | Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Though Jeremey Allen White is the star of The Bear, he’s also a huge fan of the series. He recently revealed he’d definitely be on board to film subsequent seasons.

“To me, the whole first season feels almost like a prelude to what the show actually is,” White told GQ.

Fortunately, The Bear Season 2 is coming quicker than anyone might have hoped for. In July, FX announced The Bear would return for a second season.

Knows how to get 3 stars but still learning how to apologize. #TheBearFX pic.twitter.com/V26H0YCeke — The Bear (@TheBearFX) August 2, 2022

“The Bear has exceeded our wildest creative, critical, and commercial expectations,” FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier revealed in a statement. “We can’t wait to get to work on season 2.”

Showrunners Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo added, “We are so grateful to FX, our insanely talented cast, our crew who worked hard, fast, and in the dead of winter, not to mention everyone who watched. And we can’t wait to bring you all back to The Bear in 2023.”

No further details are available as of this writing, but fans should stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for updates.

‘The Bear’ has earned praise from critics and fans

Right out of the gate, The Bear has been a hit with critics and fans alike. On Rotten Tomatoes, The Bear Season 1 is certified fresh, with a 100% critcs’ rating and a 90% audience score.

Sophie Gilbert of The Atlantic writes, “The Bear is horrifically stressful; it’s also thrilling, ambitious, funny, devastating … As anxious as The Bear might make you feel, it’s a gorgeous show, riddled with moments of short, sharp beauty.”

And Randy Myers of the San Jose Mercury News says, “What makes The Bear such a pleasure is not only its affection for each of its quirky characters but the frenetic and energetic scenes in the kitchen and at the restaurant.”

Though it’s rare for a show to hit its stride in the first season, The Bear has accomplished that feat with seeming ease. Alex Maidy of JoBlo’s Movie Network noted (via Rotten Tomatoes), “It doesn’t feature a mystery to solve, action sequences, or special effects. The Bear is just a damn good show and one that everyone can appreciate.”

RELATED: Jeremy Allen White Watched 1 Al Pacino Performance Repeatedly While Preparing for ‘The Bear’