‘Jersey Shore’: Jenni Farley Admits ‘the Note’ Can Never Be ‘Dethroned’

Jersey Shore‘s original seasons were full of drama and backbiting. However, no clash was more iconic than the fallout from Jenni Farley and Nicole Polizzi’s drama-filled note in season 2, where they told Sammi Giancola her boyfriend, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, cheated on her. This letter caused lasting damage to the women’s friendship. Despite all its problems, Jenni admits the iconic note can never be “dethroned.”

Jenni Farley and Nicole Polizzi in ‘Jersey Shore’ season 2 | MTV/Facebook

Miami brought the heat and drama for three ‘Jersey Shore’ stars

After the series’ first season, MTV shipped the cast off to Miami for fun in the sun. However, plans for a peaceful season went awry when Nicole and Jenni took matters into their own hands when Ronnie Ortiz Magro’s behavior appeared to disrespect Sammi.

By episode five, the women had already placed the now infamous note on Sammi’s side table. They told their friend of Ronnie’s cheating with several women in a club. She was not happy. Sammi confronted everyone but Ronnie; all denied penning the note.

Ronnie and Sam broke up afterward but reunited. However, Sammi’s friendship with Nicole and Jenni was beyond repair.

Would the note have worked today? Jenni Farley weighs in

In 2010, there was no instant way to share lousy behavior. Therefore, the note was the only way Jenni and Nicole could tell Sammi about Ronnie’s misdeeds while trying to remain anonymous.

Jenni told Insider, “When Jersey Shore came out, it was before all these social media platforms. The closest version would be a Snapchat of someone’s boyfriend with another woman.”

She discussed the note’s enduring legacy and if it would have worked today. “Hindsight doesn’t make for good reality TV. If I changed anything from the past, we would never have the note we have today.”

Jenni continued, “Even on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the cast jokes about the note, and some try to one-up it. But it can never be dethroned.

The reason why Jenni and Nicole wrote the iconic ‘Jersey Shore’ note

As seen in the fourth episode of season 2, Nicole and Jenni sat in an internet cafe in Miami to write a descriptive message to Sammi about Ronnie’s misdeeds during a night out. They wanted to inform Sammi that Ronnie had been unfaithful to her.

It said, “The first night at Bed when you left, Ron made out with two girls and put his head between a cocktail waitress’s breasts. Also, was grinding with multiple women.”

“When you left crying at Klutch, Ron was holding hands and dancing with a female and took down her number. Multiple people in the house know; therefore, you should know the truth.”

Years later, Jenni told Insider, “During Jersey Shore, we were never allowed cellphones, pens, paper, or computers. So we were hoping that Sam would think it was production since you’re never allowed any of those things. And we wanted to change up the language, so it didn’t sound like either of us.”

New episodes of Jersey Shore‘s spinoff, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, air Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.