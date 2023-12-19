Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino first rose to fame on MTV's 'Jersey Shore' -- but the reality faced some trouble while famous. He recently admitted to trying heroin at his 'lowest point.'

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, one of the stars of the Jersey Shore franchise, has certainly been through his share of trials and tribulations through the years. The reality star first graced our television screens back in 2009 while starring on the iconic MTV show, but he has since dealt with substance abuse problems and even served prison time.

These days, Sorrentino is sober and living his dream life with his wife, Lauren, and their two children, Romeo and Mia; the Sorrentinos just announced they’re expecting another baby girl in March 2024, but Sorrentino’s life hit rock bottom before he climbed back up. He recently admitted in an interview that he tried heroin at his “lowest point.”

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino tried heroin before going to rehab nearly 10 years ago

Sorrentino’s memoir, Reality Check: Making the Best of the Situation, hit stores in December 2023, and he didn’t hold back when discussing everything he’d been through in his time since that first Jersey Shore episode premiered. Sorrentino appeared on TMZ Live on Dec. 18, where he discussed his “lowest point” in his life: trying heroin.

While speaking to TMZ, Sorrentino revealed that his decision to try heroin “wasn’t on purpose.” He and a friend had driven up to Newark, New Jersey to purchase another type of drug, but they couldn’t find what they were looking for. Eventually, his friend came back to the car with heroin, and Sorrentino took it home and tried it.

Of course, Sorrentino ended up going to rehab, and his wife, Lauren, refused to give up on him. He credits much of his sobriety to her. Sorrentino and Lauren wed just before he went to prison for eight months for pleading guilty to tax evasion. But once Sorrentino received help for his addiction and served his prison time, he became a whole new man; the new version of him seems here to stay.

Mike Sorrentino revealed wild admissions in his new memoir

The memoir also revealed plenty of other things about Mike Sorrentino’s life, relationships, and his time on Jersey Shore. According to People, the book revealed that Sorrentino, who used to be an exotic dancer, wound up giving his mom’s friend a lap dance; his parents found out, and he left the dance industry. The scene was probably an awkward one, but maybe he wouldn’t have done Jersey Shore if not for that career change?

Sorrentino also revealed all the tricky ways he gained access to drugs while filming. He said he would hide them in his shoes, use code words with his friends, and even pick them up at local stores after making connections (such as the tanning salon in season 2 while in Miami).

These days, Sorrentino makes appearances as a motivational speaker and works with others who are trying to overcome addiction. He still lives in New Jersey with his wife and still appears on the MTV spinoff Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, though he does so sober now.

It’s safe to say Sorrentino has absolutely turned his life around. He’s become more known for his motivational quotes than anything else, with his biggest one being, “The comeback is always greater than the setback.” He’s certainly living true to his mantras.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.