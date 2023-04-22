How Mike and Lauren Sorrentino Handle Disagreements: ‘We’re on the Same Team’

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren have been through plenty of ups and downs throughout their years together, which means they know exactly how to handle the tough stuff, including disagreements.

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino were college sweethearts who reconnected after ‘Jersey Shore’ came to an end

Mike and Lauren met in 2005 while both attending community college. They were together for a few years, but broke up when Mike entered rehab for the first time. He has been very open about his struggles with addiction to prescription painkillers and has been sober for seven years now. Once he got out, the couple thought about getting back together, but decided against it. Shortly after, “The Situation” joined the cast of Jersey Shore.

After the reality show ended, Mike went back home, where he ran into Lauren at a local gym. They reconnected and have been together ever since. Mike popped the question in 2018, and the couple got married later that year. They welcomed their first child, a boy named Romeo, in 2021. Two years later, baby girl Mia joined the family.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino shares that he’s always ‘the first to apologize’ when it comes to disagreements with Lauren

Like any other couple, the Sorrentinos have had to deal with rough patches throughout their decades-long relationship. In a video interview with Jersey Shore castmate Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike and Lauren shared their secrets to handling disagreements and arguments.

Mike said that he “never let[s] my emotions rule my intelligence,” preferring to keep a cool head, even when tensions are running high. He added, “Disagreements with couples happen, and we’re married; I’m not going to say it doesn’t happen!”

The reality star added that he’s also always “the first to apologize,” especially because — as Polizzi said — the fights are usually over “stupid” things. Lauren also had tips for handling disagreements.

“For me, it’s remembering we’re on the same team,” she explained. “So, if we’re disagreeing on something…we’re usually disagreeing about how to get to the same solution, so it’s trying to find an understanding [and] common ground.”

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino star on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,’ hitting the road with the rest of their ‘Jersey Shore’ pals

Currently, the Sorrentinos are appearing in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The reality show spin-off sees the original Jersey Shore gang reunite — this time, with their partners and kids — and go on vacation together.

Married couple Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino | Raymond Hall/GC Images

The sixth season has shown the group traveling all over America and doing different activities, from Mike taking part in a cornhole competition, to the rest of the Jersey Shore stars heading to Los Angeles to cheer Vinny Guadagnino on as he competes on Dancing With the Stars.

The most recent episode featured a divorce party for Angelina Pivarnick that included a mock funeral conducted by the Jersey Shore girls in honor of the end of the marriage.