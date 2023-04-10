‘Jerseylicious’: What Are Tracy Dimarco and Olivia Sharpe Doing in 2023?

Jerseylicious premiered on the now-defunct Style Network in 2010 and followed the employees of The Gatsby Salon, a New Jersey hairdresser owned by Gayle Giacomo. At the time, Gayle and her daughter Christy Pereira had recently renovated their salon and hired Anthony Lombardi, Gigi Liscio, Alexa Prisco, Tracy Dimarco, and Olivia Blois Sharpe to breathe new life into their business. Tracy and Olivia’s big egos quickly took over and made them the stars of Jerseylicious.

It’s been several years since Olivia and Tracy graced our televisions. Still, that hasn’t stopped people from wondering what the former stars of Jerseylicious are up to in 2023. Here’s what we know about Olivia and Tracy, plus what the rest of the Jerseylicious cast has been up to since the reality TV show got canceled in 2013.

Olivia Sharpe & Tracy Dimarco | Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Olivia Sharpe is an event coordinator and social media influencer in 2023

After Jerseylicious ended, Olivia popped up in headlines when her and Tracy’s ex-boyfriend Mike Aktari was found dead in his Long Island Home in March 2017. Information regarding how the 28-year-old died was never released.

Since then, the former Jerseylicious star works as an event coordinator in New York City. According to her LinkedIn profile, Olivia has “experience in styling and jewelry design for high profile clients” and “coordinated many large scale events as well as worked with various production companies under major television networks.” She also previously owned the clothing line Two Virgos and promotes products through an Amazon storefront.

Tracy Dimarco is a single mother of three in 2023

Tracy was previously married to Cory Epstein — the two tied the knot in 2013. Together they had three children: daughters Skylar and Jayden and son Julian. Tracy raises all three kids as a single mother.

Olivia Sharpe & Tracy Dimarco from their ‘Jerseylicious’ days | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

According to her Instagram account, Tracy is also the partner of a boutique called Princess Armor, a full-fashion company that offers clothing and accessories. Tracy is a cohost on the BAD Examples podcast, a modern-day advice show she co-hosts with fellow reality TV star Jessica Romano Calacione.

‘Jerseylicious’ cast in 2023

Gigi is on social media, but her account is private so it’s hard to tell what she has been up to since the reality TV show ended. Meanwhile, Christy Pereira’s Instagram is public. She is a “happy wife” and “mommy of 2” in 2023 and still working at the Gatsby Salon.

Anthony Lombardi is also still working as a stylist in New Jersey, but for his own salon, Anthony Robert. Alexa Prisco, another Jerseylicious star and subject of the spinoff series Glam Fairy, is also still working in the beauty world, according to her social media. Like her former co-stars, Gayle is also active on social media.

Why did ‘Jerseylicious’ end?

Jerseylicious was scheduled to return with season 6 in October 2013. But when the Esquire Network took over the Style Network instead of the originally planned G4 takeover, that changed. Season 6 did air where the Style Network still existed. The show’s final episodes featured Olivia and Michelle DeCarlo renting a summer house in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Tracy’s wedding was also part of the final season.

Where to stream episodes of ‘Jerseylicious’: see Tracy DiMarco and Olivia Sharpe in their glory

All six seasons of Jerseylicious are available to stream. You’ll need a subscription to Fubo or NBC, though. Some episodes can also be purchased through Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Google Play.