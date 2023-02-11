Jimi Hendrix Only Released 3 Studio Albums During His Life

Jimi Hendrix became a rock legend in the 1960s thanks to his undeniable guitar skills. Despite his lasting impact on music over half a century after his death, Hendrix’s own career in the spotlight was actually short-lived.

Jimi Hendrix | Walter Iooss Jr./Getty Images

Jimi Hendrix’s rise to fame

Jimi Hendrix’s love of music was apparent from an early age. He started out playing an acoustic guitar before creating his own electric guitar, and eventually got his first real electric guitar, naming it after his girlfriend at the time and painting her name on it. Hendrix was a music fan from a young age, watching artists like Little Richard perform however he could.

Hendrix’s affinity for guitar interfered with his duties when he was in the military, eventually leading to his honorable discharge from the army. While in the service, he formed a band called The Kasuals and continued to perform in local bands after leaving the military in the early 1960s.

In the early ’60s, Hendrix was recruited by major artists including Little Richard, Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, Ike and Tina Turner, and The Isley Brothers to play backup guitar for them.

Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Are You Experienced’

In the mid-1960s, Hendrix formed a band of his own, The Jimi Hendrix Experience, with bassist Noel Redding and drummer Mitch Mitchell. They released their debut album Are You Experienced in May 1967.

Are You Experienced contained hit songs such as “Foxy Lady,” “Purple Haze,” “Hey Joe,” and “The Wind Cries Mary.” The album has been certified five-times platinum with over five million copies sold in the US and is regarded by many rock fans to be one of the best rock albums in history.

Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Axis: Bold as Love’

The Jimi Hendrix Experience quickly got back to work after the release of Are You Experienced. Their sophomore album Axis: Bold as Love arrived just seven months after Are You Experienced, hitting store shelves in December 1967.

Axis: Bold as Love held a host of songs led by Hendrix’s guitar playing, such as “Castles Made of Sand” and “Up from the Skies.” The album artwork famously featured Hendrix stylized as the Hindu deity Vishnu — an artistic choice that, like his other album covers, he hadn’t approved and didn’t care for.

Axis: Bold as Love has been certified Platinum, selling over one million copies in the US.

Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Electric Ladyland’

The Jimi Hendrix Experience’s third and final album Electric Ladyland was released in October 1968. The UK album cover featured topless women — a decision made without Hendrix’s permission — while the US version of the album sported a now-famous photo of Hendrix playing guitar on stage.

Electric Ladyland contained beloved Hendrix songs such as “Voodoo Child (Slight Return),” “Gypsy Eyes,” “1983… (A Merman I Should Turn to Be),” and “All Along the Watchtower.” The album earned double-platinum certification with over two million copies sold in the US.

Jimi Hendrix continued to play music until his death in 1970

By mid-1969, The Jimi Hendrix Experience parted ways as Hendrix went on to play with various bands; it was during this time that he played with Band of Gypsys. In the summer of 1969, Hendrix gave a famous closing performance at Woodstock. Band of Gypsys released a self-titled live album in March 1970 recorded during a performance in New York City on Jan. 1, 1970.

Hendrix died in September 1970 at age 27.