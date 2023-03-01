Joanna Gaines Finally Announces Her New Cookbook: ‘3 Years in the Making’

It’s a good day for home chefs and fans of Joanna Gaines. The interior designer has announced her new cookbook and even gave her followers a sneak peek of its cover. But what can fans expect from the new cookbook, and what type of recipes have made the cut? The co-founder of the lifestyle brand, Magnolia, always has something special cooked up for her fans, and this time is no exception.

How many cookbooks does Joanna Gaines have?

Gaines’ latest cookbook marks lucky number three in her collection. Back in 2018, the mom of five released her very first cookbook, Magnolia Table. Featuring 125 recipes, the book rose to No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list. For her first bound collection of recipes, Gaines sought to focus on classic American meals and flavors that her fans could easily make for their friends and family. Obviously, options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner were included. However, the Fixer Upper alum also made sure to include desserts, snacks, and small plates. Some popular recipes from the cookbook include chicken pot pie, overnight french toast, chocolate chip cookies, and brussels sprouts with crispy bacon, toasted pecan, and balsamic reduction.

Because Magnolia Table was so successful, it was hardly a surprise when Gaines released its successor, Magnolia Table, Volume 2, in 2020. Gaines’ second cookbook had a large emphasis on gathering, which was ironic as it just so happened to be released at the height of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. However, being unable to gather in large groups didn’t stop Gaines’ fans from supporting her new book of recipes. It, too, earned the top spot on the New York Times bestseller list. In her second volume, Gaines committed to getting out of her comfort zone, and she shared 145 new recipes with her loyal fans. Recipes like stuffed pork loin, zucchini-squash strata, and pumpkin cream cheese bread, grace the pages of her second cookbook.

The Magnolia co-founder announces her new cookbook ‘Magnolia Table, Volume 3’

Now, in 2023, Gaines is gearing up to share even more recipes with her fans. The reality TV star took to social media to give fans a glimpse of her latest creative endeavor. “My new cookbook—a project almost 3 years in the making—is now available for preorder at the link in profile,” she shared. Eager fans won’t have to wait too much longer for new recipes from Gaines. Her new cookbook, Magnolia Table, Volume 3, is set to release this upcoming May.

The new collection of recipes will feature recipes that Gaines and her family have enjoyed time and time again. While fans will certainly be getting some new recipes, there are some old ones that have made their way into the pages of the new cookbook also, as Gaines is emphasizing her all-time favorites. Fans can expect to make dishes like garlic shrimp over parmesan risotto, bananas foster pancakes, and honey butter layered biscuit bites.

How are Gaines’ fans reacting to her announcement?

There certainly seems to be a lot of interest in Gaines’ new cookbook. Her fans on Facebook were particularly vocal about their excitement. Some have been waiting on bated breath for this announcement, having already cooked their way through her first two cookbooks. Others expressed interest in seeing what new recipes Gaines had to offer, while others hoped to see some of her older recipes get a refresh. And, of course, some of her fans simply offered their congratulations on the new venture. It certainly seems like Gaines is shaping up to have another hit on her hands.