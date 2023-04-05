Joanna Gaines’ Video About Jet Lag Is Shockingly Accurate

Joanna Gaines has a knack for getting straight to the point regarding life’s big and little moments. The Magnolia Table star typically tells it like it is. In a new social media video, the self-admitted perfectionist shared her thoughts about jet lag. Let’s say her description is shockingly accurate.

Joanna Gaines regularly shares life moments with fans and followers

The Fixer Upper star has always been very open about the life-changing experiences she has overcome during her 44 years around the sun. She has discussed these events in books, on camera, and via her social media posts.

In her newest book, The Stories We Tell, Gaines spoke of the first time her oldest son Drake drove away from home alone. She admitted, “There were a lot of tears. It hurts to see my son leave in such an obvious display of what it looks like to grow out of us.”

After her son left, Joanna returned inside to find her youngest child, Crew, playing in their family home. He wanted her to join him.

“The light softened, my heart swelled, and at that moment, I knew how essential that rhythm is, to lose and then gain, to have and to hold, only to let go,” she wrote.

Gaines concluded, “It was a gift of perspective. This is a beautiful and gracious reminder of the bigger picture. Showing me that highs follow lows and that sorrow and joy can go hand in hand. And letting go reveals what else our arms are made to carry.”

However, Gaines appeared to be more befuddled than reflective in a new video uploaded to Instagram. Read on to find out why.

Joanna Gaines’ Instagram video about jet lag is shockingly accurate

On Apr. 4, 2023, Joanna Gaines posted an Instagram video capturing a real-life, relatable moment. On a visit to South Korea, the designer and cooking show host seemed tired after a long flight from her Texas home.

Gaines started the ball rolling by captioning the video, “When the jet lag sets in.” In addition, her followers flooded the clip’s comments section with remarks about understanding her exhaustion.

Fans shared many observations regarding the video. Some were funny, others touching. All genuinely understood the moment.

“That’s just mom life on the daily over here,” wrote one follower. A second claimed, “This is me every 5 seconds trying to remember what I was doing.”

A third Instagram user noted, “Me every day, except no jets are involved.” Finally, a fourth follower deduced, “But jet lag in Korea is better than being awake somewhere else.”

The ‘Fixer Upper’ star is embracing her Korean heritage after years of denying it

Joanna Gaines’ mother, Nan, was born and raised in South Korea. Gaines discussed how, in adulthood, she had embraced her heritage after being bullied for it as a child.

In a watershed 2022 admission to People Magazine, Gaines revealed that she struggled with the Korean side of her identity for many years. Her father, Jerry Stevens, is Lebanese and German.

Gaines spoke about growing up in Kansas with sisters Teresa and Mary Kay. The sisters were bullied because they brought traditional Korean food to school for lunch.

“We were literally the only Asians in our entire school,” Gaines recalled. “It was deeply personal because that was half of my story. I realized if this isn’t accepted, maybe I need to hide it and play more into the other side of who I am.”

Gaines began gaining a new perspective on her heritage after leaving her small town for a college internship in New York City. “I saw more people that looked like me than ever before,” she says.

She continued, “I left understanding the beauty and uniqueness of Korean culture. For the first time, I felt whole, like this is fully who I am, and I’m proud of it.”

